Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German Conference

Police in Germany said they are investigating allegations that two Russian exiles were poisoned in April, while at a conference organized by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a critic of the Russian government.

Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation, posted on Facebook that while attending the conference in Berlin, her hotel room appeared to be broken into. She added that she woke up suffering from sharp pains and experienced strange symptoms.

Another woman went to the Charite hospital in Berlin, the weekend of the conference. This woman’s name has not been made public but according to German media, she is a journalist. It is possible that she began experiencing symptoms before the conference.

According to Reuters, the Berlin police opened the investigation after media reports indicated the women were poisoned.





