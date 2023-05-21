The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German Conference

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    Police in Germany said they are investigating allegations that two Russian exiles were poisoned in April, while at a conference organized by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, a critic of the Russian government. 

    Natalia Arno, director of the NGO Free Russia Foundation, posted on Facebook that while attending the conference in Berlin, her hotel room appeared to be broken into. She added that she woke up suffering from sharp pains and experienced strange symptoms. 

    Another woman went to the Charite hospital in Berlin, the weekend of the conference. This woman’s name has not been made public but according to German media, she is a journalist. It is possible that she began experiencing symptoms before the conference.

    According to Reuters, the Berlin police opened the investigation after media reports indicated the women were poisoned. 


