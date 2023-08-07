Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat Shoplifter

Police in California are investigating two convenience store clerks after they were captured on camera beating a would-be thief with a pole, while a bystander filmed the incident.
In the video, filmed in the early hours of July 27, a man can be seen pulling boxes of cigarettes off the shelves of a 7-Eleven store, located in Stockton, California. After several minutes, one of the store clerks pinned the robber down, while the other repeatedly struck the man with a pole.
The man filming the video can be heard attempting to diffuse the situation, while the clerks hit the thief two dozen times and the thief threatened to shoot his attackers.
The store clerks had called the police, several hours earlier, to report that the suspected thief was demanding money from them, according to the Stockton Police Department.
The police explained that after the initial report of a theft, at 12:27 a.m., they did not receive another call from the 7-Eleven until 3:41 a.m.
At 3:05 a.m., the police say they also responded to an emergency call from a man requesting medical attention, whom they now believe to be the suspected thief.
“The male did not know if he had been assaulted,” the police said in a Facebook post.
On August 3, the police were able to determine that the man who stole from the 7-Eleven was likely the same man who requested medical help.
The police credited the “diligence” of the bystander who recorded the video, which allowed them to combine the investigations into the robberies and the assault.
Once police conclude their investigations, they plan to bring the findings to the San Joaquin County District Attorney.
