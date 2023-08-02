‘Your Memory Will Live On’: Friends Remember Dancer O’Shae Sibley After He Was Fatally Stabbed in NYC

A gay man was fatally stabbed during an encounter with a group of men who hurled homophobic slurs at him while he danced at a Brooklyn gas station Saturday night.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.

O'Shae Sibley, 28, an openly gay professional dancer, was vogueing and dancing to music by Beyoncé with friends in Coney Island when he was approached by a group of men who told him to stop, witnesses said on social media.

After the group reportedly began using homophobic slurs, Sibley confronted them, surveillance video from the gas station showed, NBC News reports.

As confrontation became more intense, a man wearing red shorts and black T-shirt in the video footage took out a knife and stabbed Sibley in the chest, police said.

"He [the suspect] had a problem with them dancing, he wanted them to stop dancing, he started arguing with them. And then after a few fights and back and forth arguing, he pulled out a knife and stabbed him," witness Sayeda Haider told NBC New York.

No arrests have been made and the hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation, police told The Messenger.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams promised justice during a news conference this week. "We will find the person responsible," he said.

O’Shae Sibley (left) is seen on surveillance video shortly before being fatally stabbed near a New York City gas station on July 22, 2023. CBS New York

Otis Pena, Sibley’s friend and a witness to his murder, described the attack in a Facebook video that he posted hours after the killing.

"They killed him right in front of me," Pena said, recalling his friend's blood all over his hands. "They murdered him because he was gay, because he stood up for his friends."

"His name was O’Shae and you all killed him," an emotional Pena said on social media.

According to government data, hate crimes against the LGBTQ community rose 70% between 2021 and 2022. The trend has continued, according to Lambda Legal, a nonprofit organization that focuses on lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender communities.

"This year has seen a disturbing rise in anti-LGBTQ and anti-Black violence. We must continue to speak out and challenge hate wherever it is found — from the legislatures to the court rooms to our communities and our friends. Lives depend on it," the organization said in response to Sibley's death.

As police still search for the suspect, who they describe as teen, tributes to the dancer have poured in, including from Beyoncé herself.

“REST IN POWER O’SHAE SIBLEY,” the singer's website read Wednesday.

Those who knew him — including many from the dance community — also gave remembrances.

Kemar Jewel, a dancer and friend of Sibley’s for 13 years, posted an emotional tribute on his social media to the person they called “the closest things to family that I ever had.”

"O’Shae, I love you with every bone in my body, I’m so sorry that this world and its hatred has taken you away from us way too soon. I promise you I’ll make sure your memory will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone I come across."

Dancer Langston Brown also posted a message. “My dear friend I’m happy I had the pleasure to dance with you in the studio. Dance was in this mans heart effortlessly," Brown wrote on Facebook. “This is so scary I’m so sorry this happened to you man.”

“My best friend/ my brother was targeted and killed for being hisself, being proud of who he was and his sexuality, because of someone’s belief. This isn’t a safe world for me and for people like me; whether that’s black or gay,” dancer and friend of Sibley, Malik Uchiha posted.

Sibley’s neighbor said he warned the dancer about being too open with this sexuality, reported the New York Times.

“O’Shae wasn’t afraid of being who he was,” Beckenbaur Hamilton, 51, who is also openly gay, said.

“They loved dancing outside and delighted in drawing a crowd. “But I’d see how people looked at them,” Mr. Hamilton said. “There was a worry in the back of my mind.”

A GoFundMe page to cover the cost of his “home going service” was started by Sibley’s father Jake Kelly.

“O'shae not only was the glue to this family, he was a great dancer and performer for the majority of his life. His spirit lit up every room he stepped in. His smile was contagious! To know him, was to live him,” he wrote.

“He did not deserve this.”