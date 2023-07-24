Police Investigate Possible Armed Robbery Aboard Yacht in Miami

Miami police were investigating a possible armed robbery of a yacht Sunday along the Miami River.

WSVN-TV reported that a group had chartered the vessel earlier in the day with 13-17 people on board.

Around 10 p.m., when the yacht was supposed to return to the dock they allegedly held up the captain of the boat at gunpoint and demanded their money back.

The boat’s owner said no one was hurt and that a crew member was able to secretly text for help from their phone.

The yacht was docked and everyone on board was evacuated from the vessel, police told WTVJ-TV.

It was unclear if there were any arrests. No other details were immediately available.