Newspaper Attorney Accuses Police in Kansas Raid of Allegedly Retaining Document Copies Ordered Returned by Court

An attorney for the Marion County Record newspaper is accusing police of not returning copies of documents on one or more computers seized during the shocking raid on the Kansas publication.

The police were supposed to hand over all copies when they returned evidence last week, according to the paper’s attorney Bernie Rhodes.

Rhodes plans to ask a judge to hold Sheriff Jeff Soyez in contempt of court unless a resolution can be reached by end of day August 24, the Kansas Reflector reported.

“The sheriff’s failure to comply with the district court’s order is inexcusable and I will not stand by and wait for you to choose to return my many calls,” Rhodes wrote in a letter sent Wednesday to county counselor Bradley Jantz.

Rhodes also claimed in his letter that Jantz hasn’t responded to his inquiries this week.

Local police on Aug. 11 raided the Marion County Record’s office and seized computers, cell phones, hard drives, and other items that were later kept at a storage locker at the sheriff’s office.

The police aimed to investigate how the newspaper obtained information about restaurant owner Kari Newell’s driving record, which was the focus of an article in the publication.

In the affidavits filed to obtain a warrant, the police claimed they suspected that the newspaper was involved in identity theft or computer crimes to access those records.

Several days after the raid, the county’s attorney decided that there was insufficient evidence to justify the raid, and a judge subsequently ordered the seized items to be returned.

However, the list of items held as evidence that the police provided to the newspaper doesn’t match the list that was filed with the district court, according to the Kansas Reflector. One item “OS Triage Digital DATA” seems to be missing from the list handed over by the police.

Rhodes wrote in his letter to Jantz that “the apparent alteration of the inventory list raises serious questions.”

He noted that the extra item appears to be a USB drive with OSForensics software from PassMark Software, an Australian company. Rhodes suspects that someone used the drive to copy the data from one or more computers.

“Because that drive is still in the Sheriff’s Office’s custody, that means the sheriff still has access to the Marion County Record’s data — data that is both constitutionally protected and protected by federal and state law,” Rhodes emphasized.

“This access is illegal. It also clearly violates the District Court’s August 16, 2023, Order," Rhodes added.

His letter continued: “Unless you and I are able to come to a satisfactory agreement by the end of the day tomorrow, Thursday, August 24, 2023, on disposition of this — and any other item(s) not previously released and returned — I will file a motion to hold the sheriff in contempt of court for his failure to comply with the district court’s order,” Rhodes wrote.

“The choice is yours,” Rhodes added.

The Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment.