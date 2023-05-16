Police Identify Shooter Who Killed 4 and Injured 6 in New Mexico
The 18-year-old gunman fired into homes and vehicles in a residential neighborhood on Monday.
Police announced the identity of an 18-year-old who they say was responsible for the mass shooting in New Mexico on Monday.
Beau Wilson, a student at Farmington High School, was the gunman who opened fire in a residential neighborhood at 10:56 a.m., Farmington Police Deputy Chief Kyle Dowdy said at a press conference on Tuesday.
Officers were dispatched to the area approximately one minute later.
Four people, including the gunman, were killed in the rampage. At least six others were injured.
“This incident appears to be purely random and has no specific targets or motives at this time,” Dowdy told reporters Tuesday.
Shortly after 11 a.m., "shots were fired by multiple officers and the subject," Dowdy added. "The suspect was shot and, almost simultaneously as well, an officer was shot."
Four officers fired a total of 16 rounds while engaging the suspect, San Juan Country Sheriff’s Officer Shane Ferrari, told reporters Tuesday.
On Monday night, Police Chief Steve Hebbe released a video, saying that the shooter was armed with three weapons — including an AR-15-style rifle — when he fired into at least six homes and three cars in a residential neighborhood.
At least one of the firearms was purchased legally in November 2022, Dowdy said at Tuesday's press conference.
"It appears to be purely random," Hebbe said Monday, noting the gunman didn't target any schools, churches or specific individuals.
"During the course of the event, the suspect roamed throughout the neighborhood — up to a quarter of a mile," Hebbe continued. "At least six houses and three cars were shot in the course of the event as the subject randomly fired at whatever entered his head to shoot at."
A New Mexico State Police officer was injured in the attack. Hebbe said the officer drove himself to a medical facility.
Another Farmington officer was injured and released from a hospital.
Authorities continue to investigate the shooting.
