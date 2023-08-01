Police Identify Killer in Brutal 1991 Murder Using DNA Found Under Victim’s Fingernails

Police in Northern California used DNA wedged under a victim's fingernails for decades to crack the 1991 murder of a woman who had been strangled and set on fire in a local playground.
Vicki Johnson's body was found on Jan. 3, 1991, in Sabado Park in Seaside, about 110 miles south of San Francisco, a "death that shocked the Seaside community due to the details of the brutality," the police department said in a statement Monday on Facebook.
Johnson's case was among a number opened following the creation of a Cold Case Task Force that is being led by the Monterey County district attorney's office.
The new evidence sent to the California Department of Justice for DNA test resulted in the identification of Frank Lewis McClure, who died in 2021 at the age of 77, Seaside police said.
"McClure left significant DNA underneath Ms. Johnsons’ fingernails, which could only be a result of Ms. Johnson fighting vigorously for her life. The motive of her murder is still unclear. We do know McClure had a history of violence before his passing," the police said.
It's also unclear whether McClure knew Johnson, who was 34 at the time of her death.
