Police Hunting Suspect Who Serially and Literally Steals Candy From Babies’ Mouths



Police in Essex, United Kingdom, are searching for a man who has allegedly been stealing dummies out of the mouths of babies.

According to Metro UK, at least four incidents have been reported in and around Harlow, Essex, between February and August 2023. During at least one incident, a baby was also assaulted, Essex Police said.

In a story shared on social media, one parent claimed her child "nearly three years old" was "slapped across the face" before the man "ripped her dummy from her mouth" and then fled with the dummy in his pocket, Leading Britain's Conversation reported.

Another parent said a man approached her asking for directions before he "ripped my son's dummy from his mouth and took off on his bike.

In each incident, the suspect has been described as slim, white, and in his 20s with light brown eyes and yellow teeth.

Essex Police officials released a picture of the suspect captured from CCTV footage. The picture, taken from behind, depicts a man in a black hoodie carrying a black Nike bag with a white logo.

"This is a series of unusual incidents and, as a parent myself, I understand the level of concern they will cause," Chief Inspector Paul Austin said. "However, I want to reassure the people of Harlow that we have detectives dedicated to investigating these incidents, have linked previous incidents, and my teams will be visible out in the community to provide reassurance."

He urged people to be "vigilant of anyone acting suspiciously" while engaging in everyday activities.

Essex Police requests those who either recognize the clothing or remember seeing someone matching the description to contact them.