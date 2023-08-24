Police Hunt for Moped-Riding Robbers Targeting NYC Residents for Their Necklaces - The Messenger
Police Hunt for Moped-Riding Robbers Targeting NYC Residents for Their Necklaces

The NYPD is searching for six suspects believed to be behind the series of thefts in Manhattan and Queens

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
The NYPD released CCTV of suspects wanted for a string of robberiesNYPD

Ten individuals, comprising eight women and two men, have been targeted by robbers in a series of necklace thefts spanning various parts of New York City.

The NYPD informed The Messenger that they are currently on the hunt for six suspects believed to be behind the series of thefts in Manhattan and Queens. Two of the victims sustained injuries.

The robbery spree commenced on August 5th in SoHo, Lower Manhattan, and was followed by incidents in the Lower East Side, Midtown, and Queens.

August 5

While walking along Thompson Street, a 27-year-old woman was approached by two men on a red moped. One of the men forcibly took her necklace and an earring from her right ear.

August 12

A 24-year-old woman was assaulted near West Houston Street and Sullivan Street in SoHo. Two men on a moped approached her. The duo "simulated possession of a firearm," stole her necklace, and then sped off.

Read More

August 18

Shortly after midnight, a 33-year-old woman was near East Houston Street and Mulberry Street when she was approached by two individuals on a red scooter who forcibly took her necklace.

That same evening, around 11:25 p.m., a 60-year-old woman walking on West 47th St. was targeted. Although the assailants attempted to steal her necklace, they were unsuccessful and made a quick escape.

Minutes later, on West 55th St, a 21-year-old woman was robbed of her necklace by an individual on a moped.

August 20

August 20 witnessed multiple incidents. First, at approximately 3:55 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was robbed on East 57th Street and 2nd Avenue, resulting in visible scratches and redness on her neck.

A little over an hour later, on College Point Boulevard in Queens, a 41-year-old man was robbed of his necklace by two individuals on a moped.

Meanwhile, back in Manhattan, a 52-year-old woman on West 52nd St and a 48-year-old man on 11th Avenue were similarly targeted and had their necklaces stolen.

August 21

On the morning of August 21, shortly after 6 a.m., a 24-year-old was ambushed by two assailants on Mott Street in the Lower East Side. They forcibly removed her necklace, leaving her in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish speakers, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted online at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/

