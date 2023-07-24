Police Arrest Gunman in Tulsa Mass Shooting That Killed 3, Injured Infant

TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)
Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were responding Monday morning to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex, according to local reports.
KTUL reports that the Tulsa Police Department confirmed multiple officers were at the Wood Creek Apartments complex in north Tulsa for a possible shooting.
Three women were reportedly shot and killed at the scene. A fourth victim, reported to be an infant by KJRH, was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.
The gunfire erupted at around 6 a.m., leading several people to call 911.
Read More
- Philadelphia Gunman Killed First Victim Nearly Two Days Before Mass Shooting, Police Say
- Five People Injured in Drive-By Mass Shooting at Philadelphia Vigil
- Police Announce Third Arrest in Florida Boardwalk Mass Shooting, Two Suspects Still At Large
- Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Identified After 5 Killed
- Tree of Life Mass Shooting: Verdict Reached in Death Penalty Case
The suspect fled the scene and police searched the surrounding neighborhood for any sign of them.
He later turned himself in to authorities.
It was unclear Monday morning what charges he would be facing.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews