Police Arrest Gunman in Tulsa Mass Shooting That Killed 3, Injured Infant

Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, were responding Monday morning to a fatal shooting at an apartment complex, according to local reports.

KTUL reports that the Tulsa Police Department confirmed multiple officers were at the Wood Creek Apartments complex in north Tulsa for a possible shooting.

Three women were reportedly shot and killed at the scene. A fourth victim, reported to be an infant by KJRH, was rushed to a hospital with a gunshot wound.

The gunfire erupted at around 6 a.m., leading several people to call 911.

The suspect fled the scene and police searched the surrounding neighborhood for any sign of them.

He later turned himself in to authorities.

It was unclear Monday morning what charges he would be facing.