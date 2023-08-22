19-Year-Old Shot and Kidnapped at Park Outside LA After Boyfriend Flees

Police are racing to find a 19-year-old who was shot and kidnapped from a park outside Los Angeles on early Sunday.
Andrea Vasquez and her boyfriend were outside Penn Park just after midnight in Whittier, California when a suspect reportedly approached and shot at the vehicle.
Vasquez's boyfriend fled. He told police we was trying to find help. By the time he returned, he found blood near the car and no trace of Vasquez.
Vasquez's family believes that she was shot and is now being held at a different location.
"It's a fate that nobody deserves," Vasquez's mother, Anna, told CBS News Los Angeles through tears. "She was my everything."
Vasquez's older sister, Edlyn, said she tracked Vasquez's phone to a field in the Moreno Valley, about an hour's drive away.
When she got there, she found more blood, but did not find the phone or any sign of Vasquez, according to KTLA.
"When I got to that spot that night, police were called," Edlyn told CBS LA. "They had drones, they had K-9s, they had a lot of people searching the area, but we don't really know much more."
Vasquez is described as Hispanic, 5' 3", and 103 pounds.
She has a tattoo with her sister's name on the back of her neck as well as an Aries constellation tattooed on the top of her right hand.
She was last seen wearing a black crop top, khaki pants, and black Converse shoes.
Anyone with information about Vasquez should call the Whittier crime tipline at 562-567-9299.
