Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says

Police on New York's Long Island have reportedly made an arrest in the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.

News 12 Long Island broke the news, citing multiple sources.

The first of the 10 bodies — 8 women, 1 man, and a toddler — connected to the killer was discovered at Gilgo Beach in Babylon in 2010. Their deaths are believed to be the work of a serial murderer. Police have also posited the killings could've been perpetrated by a group of killers, working in tandem.

News 12 reports that First Avenue in Massapequa Park was "just flooded with police" on Friday. State and Suffolk County cops were both at the scene. Massapequa Park is located in nearby Nassau County, along Long Island's South Shore.

No arrest has been confirmed by police.

Police are seen outside a block in Massapequa Park, N.Y. on Long Island, where Suffolk County Police reportedly arrested a suspect in the Gilgo Beach murders. At least ten bodies were found connected to a suspected serial killer, beginning in December 2010. News 12 Long Island

A Suffolk County Police spokesman could not confirm the arrest to The Messenger.

Authorities believe the killings were committed between 1996 and 2011. A majority of the known victims were sex workers who'd advertised on Craigslist.

In late 2010, authorities found the body of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old escort who vanished that May after meeting a client through Craigslist in the gated community of nearby Oak Beach. Soon after, the remains of four other victims — dubbed "The Gilgo Four" — were unearthed, all wrapped in burlap, within a quarter of a mile of each other near Gilgo Beach.

Police had spent nearly a year looking for Gilbert, who'd called 911 after fleeing from her client's home. During the call, she yelled, "They are trying to kill me!"

Six more sets of remains were discovered the following March and April. Police believe the latter sets of remains were actually buried prior to the interment of "The Gilgo Four."

Four of the victims remain unidentified, including an Asian man and a female toddler between 16 and 24 months of age. The little girl's mother's body has also been recovered, and also has not been identified.