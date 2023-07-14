Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says
No arrest has been confirmed by Suffolk County
Police on New York's Long Island have reportedly made an arrest in the infamous Gilgo Beach serial killings.
News 12 Long Island broke the news, citing multiple sources.
The first of the 10 bodies — 8 women, 1 man, and a toddler — connected to the killer was discovered at Gilgo Beach in Babylon in 2010. Their deaths are believed to be the work of a serial murderer. Police have also posited the killings could've been perpetrated by a group of killers, working in tandem.
News 12 reports that First Avenue in Massapequa Park was "just flooded with police" on Friday. State and Suffolk County cops were both at the scene. Massapequa Park is located in nearby Nassau County, along Long Island's South Shore.
- Alec Baldwin’s Brother Billy Says He Went to School With Long Island Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Suspect
- Woman Says Gilgo Beach Murder Suspect Asked Her About Killings
- Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Facing Additional Charges After Wave of New Evidence
- Gilgo Beach Long Island Serial Killer Suspect Is NYC Architect Rex Heuermann: Sources
- Cops Discover Soundproof Room in Home of Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect: Report
No arrest has been confirmed by police.
A Suffolk County Police spokesman could not confirm the arrest to The Messenger.
Authorities believe the killings were committed between 1996 and 2011. A majority of the known victims were sex workers who'd advertised on Craigslist.
In late 2010, authorities found the body of Shannan Gilbert, a 24-year-old escort who vanished that May after meeting a client through Craigslist in the gated community of nearby Oak Beach. Soon after, the remains of four other victims — dubbed "The Gilgo Four" — were unearthed, all wrapped in burlap, within a quarter of a mile of each other near Gilgo Beach.
Police had spent nearly a year looking for Gilbert, who'd called 911 after fleeing from her client's home. During the call, she yelled, "They are trying to kill me!"
Six more sets of remains were discovered the following March and April. Police believe the latter sets of remains were actually buried prior to the interment of "The Gilgo Four."
Four of the victims remain unidentified, including an Asian man and a female toddler between 16 and 24 months of age. The little girl's mother's body has also been recovered, and also has not been identified.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews
- Colorado District Court Judge Halts Enforcement of Age Limit Law on Gun PurchasesNews
- 2 Dead, Thousands of Flight Cancellations, 1.1 Million Lose Power in Eastern US StormsNews
- Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Allegedly Putting Bleach in Husband’s CoffeeNews
- Man Accused of Murdering Naomi Irion Dies by Suicide in Maximum Security Cell While Awaiting TrialNews
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews