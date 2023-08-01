Google Street View Vehicle Led Chief On 100+ MPH Chase: police

Authorities in Indiana have announced that they were led on a high-speed chase by a very noticeable vehicle on Monday evening.

The Middletown Police Department shared in a Facebook post on Tuesday that around 5 p.m. on July 31, Police Chief Landon J. Dean observed a vehicle driving over 100 miles per hour passing by a local high school.

Dean described the vehicle as a “Google Mapping Car,” one that had “several 360-degree cameras mounted on a tall antenna on top of the car,” according to the press release.

Google Street View vehicles often drive around cities and towns using mounted cameras to record images that Google can then use on its Google Maps platform to help users navigate roads and more easily find locations.

Dean was able to catch up with the suspected speeding vehicle, which according to the press release was continuing to drive at speeds over 100 miles per hour, but the vehicle reportedly refused to stop.

The suspected vehicle continued to travel at high speeds for several miles, only slowing at one time to run a red light, police say.

Eventually, the suspected vehicle “lost control and drove through a yard and then into a creek where it became stuck,” according to the press release from police.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as Coleman Ferguson, was “escorted out of the vehicle and placed into custody,” following the crash into the creek, the post adds.

Photographs provided by police show the vehicle, complete with mounted cameras, crashed and muddy in a creekbed.

The vehicle's front wheels are elevated on a grassy slope while the rear wheels are partially submerged in mud. Splashed mud on the back of the car possibly indicates the vehicle was attempting to free itself from the creek.

Ferguson reportedly told police that he worked for Google and that he was “scared” to stop. Ferguson had a Florida driver's license according to the police press release.

Ferguson was taken to a hospital, where he was reported medically cleared before he was taken to Henry County Jail.

Police say that Ferguson was arrested for “Resisting Law Enforcement with a vehicle” which is a “Level 6 Felony.”