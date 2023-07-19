Police Found Carlee Russell’s Wallet and Cell Phone When She Went Missing. But Not Her Snacks From Target

Police looking into the disappearance of Carlee Russell are wrestling with a strange new detail in the case: where did her snacks from Target go?

The seemingly trivial, almost silly, questions might not end up having any significance, but it adds another complicating layer to the timeline of the Hoover, Alabama nursing student's disappearance.

Police previously said Russell, 25, went to The Colonnade last Thursday evening to pick up food and then stopped on the highway driving home. She called 911, saying she saw a toddler on the side of the road. Then, she vanished, leaving her car, cell phone and wig behind.



Russell showed up two days later on her parents' doorstep, she had traveled by foot. From where? We still don't know.

However, Hoover police said in a press release late Tuesday night that “after leaving The Colonnade, Carlee went to Target on Highway 280 and purchased some snack food type items.”

"These items were not located in the vehicle or with her cell phone and wig at the scene of her disappearance,” police added.

The discovery raises questions about where the snacks went and who took them.

Police have said there is no evidence that currently ties a toddler to the scene and they received no other calls besides Russell’s about the sighting.



A police source with the Hoover PD told The Messenger on Tuesday that the department is not looking for a missing child, but a broader investigation remains ongoing.

Russell's mother, Talitha, told NBC News that her daughter "fought for her life” to make it home and that her alleged abductor is still at-large.

"Carlee has given detectives her statement so that they can continue to pursue her abductor,” Talitha Russell said.

