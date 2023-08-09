Police Find Wanted Felon After He Unwittingly Steals Laptop with Tracking Turned On - The Messenger
Police Find Wanted Felon After He Unwittingly Steals Laptop with Tracking Turned On

The suspect allegedly broke into a home nearby, stealing several items, including a laptop and another vehicle

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Police were able to arrest a man who crashed a stolen car and allegedly robbed someone's home by tracking the location of the laptop that he had stolen.

On July 31, officers from the Kirkland Police Department responded to a report of a crash in the Kirkland Highlands neighborhood, per KOMO News. They found a car, which had been reported stolen from Seattle earlier that day, had crashed into a tree.

"A male driver was visibly armed with a firearm," the KPD said. "While officers attempted to de-escalate the situation to safely take him into custody, the suspect was able to re-start the vehicle and fled the scene."

The suspect allegedly drove away and then broke into a home nearby, stealing several items, including a laptop and another vehicle. But that laptop turned out to be his undoing, as KIRO 7 reports that the KPD worked with Seattle Police to track the laptop to the man's apartment.

Read More

On August 1, police "arrested him without incident" at his apartment, where they also found stolen items from the Kirkland home and the firearm he had with him. The suspect was booked on several charges, including possessing a stolen vehicle, burglary, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

