Police Find Remains of Man Missing for 40 Years Inside Sunken Car in Lake Ontario

Remains found in the depths of Lake Ontario in Canada have been identified by authorities as those of David Hannah, a correctional officer who vanished over four decades ago.
According to CBC, police found Hannah's remains inside his car while conducting an unrelated underwater vehicle search in January.
The vehicle was finally retrieved from Lake Ontario in May. Ontario Provincial Police confirmed the remains were Hannah's on Wednesday.
Hannah was 36 when he went missing on Jan. 4, 1983, CTV News reported.
Loved ones last saw Hannah leaving his house in Amherstview, an unincorporated community in the township of Loyalist, Ontario. He was reported missing two weeks later.
Police issued a $50,000 reward for information on his disappearance in 2011. According to a CTV News report at the time, police said they believed he was murdered.
"We hope that this gives some measure of resolution to his family," OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson told CBC of the discovery on Wednesday.
"I don't know if you can call it luck or not, to actually have been in that area and [have] been able to make the connection to find this other vehicle," he added.
CTV News said an investigation into Hannah's disappearance remains ongoing and is a collaborative effort between the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Center for Forensic Sciences.
