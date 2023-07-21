Police Find Possible Gravesite With Buried Clothes, Tarp While Investigating Suspected Texas Serial Killer

A possible gravesite discovered by investigators may be linked to the 62-year-suspect who allegedly confessed to two Texas murders in May, according to a report from NBC News.

Raul Meza Jr. was charged with murder related to the stabbing of his roommate, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, in May and the death of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton in 2019.

Police in Austin, Texas, discovered Meza had been stopped by police in March of last year during their investigation into an accused killer. He was walking near a field in a town north of Austin and was “bleeding on his hands and mouth,” according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News.

He “offered no logical explanation” as to where his injuries came from, and told police he had given a woman a ride after first trying to convince the officers that his car had been stolen, despite it being just up the road, according to the affidavit.

Brass knuckles, a bag, a “smashed phone,” and two cellphone cases were found by a police officer in the field near where Meza was stopped, body camera footage from that day revealed to Austin Police. Meza was let go after that interaction.

A review of that interaction spurred investigators into searching the area again, over suspicion that Meza may have murdered someone and discarded their body there.

On July 12, three local and federal agencies searched the fields and found “a gravesite that contained partially buried clothing and a tarp.” Human remains were not found, according to the affidavit, per NBC News.

Raul Meza, Jr., was arrested on May 29 and charged with one count of capital murder. Austin Police Department

Meza was arrested on May 24 after calling Austin Police Department’s homicide line and allegedly confessing to the murder of his former roommate saying: "My name is Raul Meza, and you are looking for me."

He first went to prison in 1975 when he was 15 and charged in connection to a convenience store shooting that left a clerk paralyzed. He later pled guilty to raping and strangling an 8-year-old girl in 1982 and was sentenced to 30 years, but was released after 11 for good behavior and time served.