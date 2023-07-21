Police Find Possible Gravesite With Buried Clothes, Tarp While Investigating Suspected Texas Serial Killer
The site was found near an area where a bloodied Meza was stopped by police in 2022
A possible gravesite discovered by investigators may be linked to the 62-year-suspect who allegedly confessed to two Texas murders in May, according to a report from NBC News.
Raul Meza Jr. was charged with murder related to the stabbing of his roommate, 80-year-old Jesse Fraga, in May and the death of 66-year-old Gloria Lofton in 2019.
Police in Austin, Texas, discovered Meza had been stopped by police in March of last year during their investigation into an accused killer. He was walking near a field in a town north of Austin and was “bleeding on his hands and mouth,” according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by NBC News.
He “offered no logical explanation” as to where his injuries came from, and told police he had given a woman a ride after first trying to convince the officers that his car had been stolen, despite it being just up the road, according to the affidavit.
- Police Arrest Possible Serial Killer Tied to Deaths of 4 Women in Oregon
- Police Have Suspect in Gilgo Beach Serial Murders in Custody, Report Says
- Accused Texas Serial Killer Told Cops He Was ‘Ready and Prepared to Kill Again,’ Police Say
- Police Begin Digging Up Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Yard
Brass knuckles, a bag, a “smashed phone,” and two cellphone cases were found by a police officer in the field near where Meza was stopped, body camera footage from that day revealed to Austin Police. Meza was let go after that interaction.
A review of that interaction spurred investigators into searching the area again, over suspicion that Meza may have murdered someone and discarded their body there.
On July 12, three local and federal agencies searched the fields and found “a gravesite that contained partially buried clothing and a tarp.” Human remains were not found, according to the affidavit, per NBC News.
Meza was arrested on May 24 after calling Austin Police Department’s homicide line and allegedly confessing to the murder of his former roommate saying: "My name is Raul Meza, and you are looking for me."
He first went to prison in 1975 when he was 15 and charged in connection to a convenience store shooting that left a clerk paralyzed. He later pled guilty to raping and strangling an 8-year-old girl in 1982 and was sentenced to 30 years, but was released after 11 for good behavior and time served.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews