Police Find Body of Boston Boy, 4, Who Went Missing on Mother’s Day

Police on Monday recovered the body of Mohamed Fofana, 4, a Boston boy who went missing at a waterfront state park on Sunday night, authorities said.

Massachusetts State Police recovered Fofana's body on the shoreline of Spectacle Island, a small island in Boston Harbor directly southeast across the water from Castle Island, the South Boston state park where Fofana went missing, according to Dave Procopio, an agency spokesman.

The State Police Marine Unit crew saw the boy's body ashore from their boat around 12:29 p.m., as several law enforcement departments conducted a search by land, sea, and air for Fofana on Monday, Procopio wrote in an emailed statement reviewed by The Messenger.

"Troopers from the MSP Special Emergency Response Team and State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County were ferried to the island by the Marine Unit, and they have confirmed the body to be Mohamed," Procopio wrote.

"Mohamed will be brought to shore and transferred to the custody of the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner," he added.

The investigation into Fofana's death remains ongoing, Procopio said.

Fofana's grandfather told reporters Monday morning he brought the boy and his older sister to the harbor side park just after 7 p.m. on Sunday.

According to WCVB, Soleymane Fofana, said he took a phone call for about 10 to 15 minutes as his two grandchildren were playing. But he could not find Fofana when it was time to leave the park and reported him missing around 7:30 p.m.

"I started checking around and checking around. I checked for 10 to 15 minutes. I couldn't see Mohamed. So I called the Park Ranger. Before that, I called 9-1-1," he said, according to CBS News.

Family members said the South Boston boy had autism and sickle cell disease, the station reported. Mohamed Fofana was unable to communicate with other people, they said.

"If you saw Mohamed, please help me," Mohamed's mother, Matenjay Fofana, said earlier on Monday. "Help me to give it to me, my little baby, please. Please. He doesn't have a daddy here. I'm here with my kids. Please, please people, help me find Mohamed for me."

According to State Police, the search and rescue operation worked into late Sunday night before resuming Monday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard and the State Police Air Wing conducted an aerial search along the city's coastline and as far south as Hull and as far north as Deer Island. Divers also searched along the Castle Island sea wall out to 150 years off-shore, in addition to sonar scans of the ocean floor.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more information.