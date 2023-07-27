Police Drone Captures Motorbike-Riding Arson Suspect in Italy as Wildfires Rage 

A high-tech drone led police to an accused serial arsonist suspected of starting a series of wildfires in the Calabria region in Italy.
According to CBS News, authorities used a drone with thermal imaging capabilities to track down the 47-year-old suspect as he fled from a recently developing wildfire by motorbike Wednesday.
Video shows the suspect, who police say has a history of petty thefts, hop off of his bike and attempt to throw an object at the drone.
- Death Toll Reaches 40 in Mediterranean Wildfires
- Raging, Uncontrolled New Mexico Wildfire Sparked by Lightning Strike
- How drones could help fight wildfires supercharged by climate change
- Italian Mourners Forced to Abandon Coffin During Wake As Wildfires Rage
- Sharks Captured in Drone Video Swimming Just Off Hamptons Beachfront in New York
He was captured at a farmhouse, per CBS.
"Calabria is a civilized region, but it also has some imbeciles who go to set fires in the woods, like this arsonist we caught yesterday," Calabrian President Roberto Occhiuto said, according to the outlet. "Where does he come from, the caves?"
Since the drone video circulated, Occhiuto said the region has experienced a substantial drop in wildfires.
“80% of fires are caused by pyromaniacs,” Occhiuto wrote on Facebook Thursday. “Yesterday, after posting on social media the video that captured one of them setting fire, we recorded an opposite trend from the previous day with a 50% decrease in fires.”
On Wednesday, three elderly people were reported dead from wildfires in Palermo, Sicily’s capital, The Messenger previously reported.
Thousands were evacuated from advancing fires Tuesday in Palermo and Puglia.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews