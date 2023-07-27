Police Drone Captures Motorbike-Riding Arson Suspect in Italy as Wildfires Rage  - The Messenger
Police Drone Captures Motorbike-Riding Arson Suspect in Italy as Wildfires Rage 

Video shows the suspect, who police say has a history of petty thefts, hop off of his bike and attempt to throw an object at the drone

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Police Drone Captures Motorbike-Riding Arson Suspect in Italy as Wildfires Rage onCalabria Regional Police

A high-tech drone led police to an accused serial arsonist suspected of starting a series of wildfires in the Calabria region in Italy.

According to CBS News, authorities used a drone with thermal imaging capabilities to track down the 47-year-old suspect as he fled from a recently developing wildfire by motorbike Wednesday.

Video shows the suspect, who police say has a history of petty thefts, hop off of his bike and attempt to throw an object at the drone.

He was captured at a farmhouse, per CBS.

"Calabria is a civilized region, but it also has some imbeciles who go to set fires in the woods, like this arsonist we caught yesterday," Calabrian President Roberto Occhiuto said, according to the outlet. "Where does he come from, the caves?"

Since the drone video circulated, Occhiuto said the region has experienced a substantial drop in wildfires.

“80% of fires are caused by pyromaniacs,” Occhiuto wrote on Facebook Thursday. “Yesterday, after posting on social media the video that captured one of them setting fire, we recorded an opposite trend from the previous day with a 50% decrease in fires.”

On Wednesday, three elderly people were reported dead from wildfires in Palermo, Sicily’s capital, The Messenger previously reported. 

Thousands were evacuated from advancing fires Tuesday in Palermo and Puglia.

