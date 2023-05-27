Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your Favorite
The national contest is offering $15,000 in grants to support K-9 units
Every dog has its day -- and for one lucky police dog, you can help make it happen.
Aftermath Services, a biohazard remediation and trauma cleaning services company, is offering $15,000 in grants to law enforcement and emergency response agencies to support their K-9 units, according to a press release.
And the public will determine the four winners.
The public can cast votes online for their favorite dogs through June 5 and winners will be announced on June 7.
According to the company, a winner will be selected for each of the contest's four tiers -- categories based on the number of employees in each competing agency.
Voters may cast one vote per day per platform, allowing for a total of three votes per day if one vote is cast via the website, on Facebook, and on Instagram, according to Aftermath Services.
The grant program, now in its 11th consecutive year, has awarded more than $200,000 in grants to K-9 units across the country.
Grants are used to "help with the costs associated with creating, running, and maintaining a K9 unit," according to the release.
Police K-9s typically serve for six to nine years, according to the National Police Dog Foundation.
The dogs are most commonly German Shepherds and Belgian Malinois, although some agencies use Basset Hounds, Bloodhounds, and Labrador Retrievers "for their tracking, trailing, and detection skills," the foundation says.
