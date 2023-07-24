Police Dog Mauls Black Man Who Had His Hands Raised in Surrender

Newly released body-camera footage shows a police dog in Ohio violently attacking an unarmed Black man during a July 4 traffic stop even after the man put his hands up to indicate that he had surrendered, the Scioto Valley Guardian first reported.



Police chased after Jadarrius Rose, 23, in a "lengthy pursuit," reportedly because the semi tractor-trailer he was driving was missing a mud flap.



The footage shows Rose standing in the middle of the highway with his hands raised as officers surround him. One sergeant is heard warning Officer Ryan Speakman of the Circleville Police Department to not release his K9 on the man because he appeared to be surrendering.



Speakman had reportedly ordered Rose to get on the ground, even as the highway patrol instead told Rose to walk toward them.

"Do not release the dog with his hands up," the trooper said repeatedly. Speakman released the dog anyway, and it began sprinting toward other officers until Speakman redirected it to turn around and instead attack Rose.



Rose can be heard screaming as the dog mauls his arm.



"Get the dog off of him!" the same trooper could be heard shouting.



Officers gave Rose first aid, and he was later taken to the hospital. After receiving medical care, he was taken to the Ross County Jail. He was released on July 7.



"This case remains under investigation and the Patrol is unable to provide any further details at this time," the Ohio State Highway Patrol told The Messenger.



Rose, who is a resident of Tennessee, had been driving along U.S. 35 in southeastern Ohio to make a delivery in Grove City. One of his truck's back tires was missing a mud flap, making it more likely for mud and debris to spray onto other cars and block drivers' views.



Rose evaded police for about 30 minutes by weaving around their patrol cars and spike strips.



The police department told The Washington Post that it was conducting a use-of-force review and will release a report by the end of the month. It's unclear whether Speakman was placed on leave following the incident.