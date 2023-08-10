Police Dog Assists in Massive Washington State Drug Bust, Taking $1.2 Million in Fentanyl Off Streets
Fentanyl powder, heroin, cocaine, cash and a stolen firearm were also seized
Washington state officials announced Wednesday that they seized nearly 300,000 fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust led by multiple agencies, including help from a K9. The pills are worth more than $1.2 million, according to King County Executive Dow Constantine.
Constantine shared news of the bust on X (formerly Twitter). He said Shoreline Police and the King County Sheriff’s Office also found over nine pounds of fentanyl powder.
According to a press release from the sheriff's office, the seizure was part of Operation Jane, named for retired King County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Detection K9 Jade, "who sadly passed away last month, surrounded by her family."
"Jade dedicated much of her life to protecting the communities of King County and bringing joy to whoever was fortunate enough to interact with her," the statement read.
Officials said the bust was one of their largest fentanyl seizures to date.
"This is very significant," Shoreline Police Chief Kelly Park told the outlet. "This case saved many many lives and this case is in the top five King County Sheriff's Office busts for fentanyl."
Authorities also seized over five pounds of heroin, a pound of cocaine, more than $52,000 in cash and one stolen firearm were seized in the bust. Shoreline Police Department and Narcotics Detection K9 Quinn assisted in the operation.
The sheriff’s office stated that the amount of fentanyl uncovered by officials was enough to cause more than 2 million lethal doses.
"We're not going to solve this problem in law enforcement, this is a community problem," Undersheriff Jesse Anderson told local station King5 News.
"[A]s long as the demand for fentanyl is there, the cartels will continue to manufacture it. They will continue to send it up here because they're making boatloads of money off of this and it's not going to end until we get the message across that this is a very lethal drug."
