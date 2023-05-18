A Colorado police department is shifting to a four-day, 32-hour workweek on a trial basis ― with the rest of the city’s agencies potentially set to follow suit pending the results.

Over a six-month trial period, officers in Golden, about 13 miles west of Denver, will work the leaner schedule without a reduction in pay, according to CBS Colorado. The pilot will begin in July and run through the end of the year, local outlet 9News reported.

Officials hope that the change will boost recruitment and employee well-being, as well as save the department money on overtime. Officers will continue to be paid for 40 hours, but regularly scheduled for 32, with the understanding that they could be called upon for the difference of eight hours as needed.

“It actually will work to serve to reduce overtime because we still have those eight hours sitting out there that if we need to use them, we can,” Police Chief Joe Harvey told local outlet KDVR.

One potential deal-breaker with the plan, Harvey said, would be a negative impact on the ability to field emergency calls. He expects to avoid that issue, however, by scheduling more officers at times when call volume is highest.

“We’re going to be creative in how we’re going to cover that by maximizing the higher call load hours and reducing staffing on the time periods of the day that we know we don’t get a lot of calls,” Harvey said.

If the trial proves successful, the model could be applied to all city departments in Golden, Harvey told KDVR.