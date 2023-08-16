Police Declare ‘No Foul Play’ in Gay Black Man’s Death, But Family Says Cops Ignoring Suspicious Activity

The partner of a gay Black man who was found dead in Washington D.C. is claiming that police are not taking the death seriously, despite the man being found without his wallet, iPhone, watch, jewelry and car.

According to the Washington Blade, 55-year-old Ernest Terrell Newkirk called his partner of 21 years, Roger Turpin, at around 12:30 a.m. on May 28 to let Turpin know he would be on his way home soon from a Black Pride dance party in Barracks Row. But when 2:30 a.m. rolled around and Newkirk still was not home and was not returning his calls, Turpin became worried and filed a missing persons report to police.

Two days later, police told Turpin that Newkirk had been found dead on a residential street at around 3 a.m. the same morning he went missing. Police told him that they were not able to identify him immediately because he had no wallet on him.

A detective from the D.C. police Homicide Branch allegedly told Turpin that the cause of death appeared to be a heart attack, despite Turpin pointing out that Newkirk’s personal items were missing. On May 30, Newkirk’s car, a 2017 Chevrolet Camaro convertible was found at an apartment building about a mile away from where Newkirk’s body was found.

Paris Lewbel, a spokesperson for the D.C. police, told the Washington Blade that there were no signs of trauma and “thus far, we have no evidence of foul play.”

Documentation received by Turpin from Newkirk’s phone company and bank show that someone tried to use his debit card to buy gas at an ATM, and Newkirk’s car was issued traffic tickets after the time of his death, NBC News reported. Turpin told the outlet that he tried to share this documentation with police, but claims his offers were verbally denied or ignored.

Turpin believes that the case should be investigated as a carjacking and said that he is worried about the lack of interest Newkirk’s case appears to have. He said that police also declined his request to look for fingerprints on Newkirk’s car.

“They never looked for fingerprints or anything,” he told the Blade. “So, I wore gloves when I got it out,” only to discover a bookbag left behind that Turpin said was not Newkirk’s. He has not touched the bag in case police choose to include it as part of their investigation.

The person who found Newkirk, 27-year-old Kameron Rogers, told NBC News that he found the body facedown in the middle of the street while driving a friend home. Rogers said Newkirk had a “very faint” pulse and he began performing CPR.

The first police officer to arrive on the scene allegedly told Rogers that, “This happens all the time,” after Rogers told him that he thought the man was dead, and the officer did not attempt to perform CPR. Daryl Levine, a spokesperson for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department declined to comment to NBC News on what life-saving measures were used, if any, citing health care privacy regulations.

While Newkirk’s body was still lying in the street, Rogers said he was handcuffed, detained and charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm in D.C. Rogers, who is licensed to carry in Virginia, said he put the handgun in his pocket for safety when he exited the car to help Newkirk.

“This case remains under investigation by MPD. We continue to investigate and monitor for a decision from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner,” Lewbel told the Blade. “Our next move will be guided by the cause and manner of death determination.”

It could take up to 90 days to complete a toxicology report for Newkirk, according to the medical examiner’s office, which will help officially determine his cause of death.