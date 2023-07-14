Police Confirm Bag Found in Woods With Food, Clothing Belonged To Escaped Survivalist Inmate
The bag, described as a 'hidden cache' was found in the woods not far from Warren
A bag with food and clothing, discovered in a Pennsylvania woods during the ongoing search for escaped inmate and skilled survivalist Michael Burham, definitely belonged to the 34-year-old fugitive.
During a press briefing on Thursday, Lt. Col. George Bivens, deputy commissioner of operations for the Pennsylvania State Police, said that investigators were "confident that this was his."
The bag, described as a "hidden cache," was found in the woods not far from Warren. The bag had been covered with a tarp and stashed under a mossy log.
- Authorities on the Hunt For ‘Survivalist’ Escaped Convict Find Campsites, Stockpiles in Woods
- Accused Murderer on the Run After Escaping Jail Near Huge Forest Has ‘Survivalist Skills’, Police Warn
- Arkansas Inmate Escapes Twice in 24 Hours, Steals Guard’s Car
- Escaped Prisoner Caught Wearing Women’s Clothes, While Alleged Killer Remains on Loose
- Inmate Forced to Undergo Emergency Procedure to Remove Lethal Bag of Fentanyl in Rectum
The update came days after police said it was possible Burham had established stockpiles and campsites in the woods.
Bivens said the bag contained clothes, food and other items needed to survive in the outdoors. There were no weapons in the cache. More than one cache was found by police.
Burham fled from the Warren County Prison on July 6, using torn and tethered bed sheets to escape through a window. He is a suspect in a homicide investigation and was being held on a $1 million bail after being charged with kidnapping and burglary.
Officials stopped short of saying Burham probably had help from others in his run from the law.
Police have connected him to the May 11 killing of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin. He is also charged with arson and was accused of abducting an elderly couple.
Bivens said Thursday state police maintain Burham is within the general area of Warren. The search has also extended into the nearby Allegheny National Forest.
"There is no guarantee that it is 100 percent," Bivens said of Burham's whereabouts.
"But there are enough pieces of information — and I am not prepared to lay out all those pieces of information — but there are enough pieces of information that give us a fairly high confidence level that he is in the areas we are searching."
