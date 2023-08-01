Police Chief Jailed For Lying to FBI Asks for His $100,000 Pension Back - The Messenger
Police Chief Jailed For Lying to FBI Asks for His $100,000 Pension Back

The former police chief's lawyer argues that facts were misapprehended' during a ruling deciding the fate of his client's pension

Monique Merrill
A former police chief is attempting to get the court to give him his full pension back after he was found guilty of cheating on a police chief exam and lying to federal officials about it.

Armando “A.J.” Perez, the former police chief in Bridgeport, Connecticut, was convicted of wire fraud and lying to the FBI in 2020 and last month a judge ruled he would lose half of his over $100,000 annual pension.

Now, Perez’s lawyer has filed a motion saying the judge “misapprehended” facts when slashing the pension payout, according to a report from the Connecticut Post.

Perez’s lawyer, Robert Frost, wrote in the motion that the decision “is unclear in certain respects, and it appears to misapprehend some of the facts.”

“More specifically, at least one interpretation of the court’s order suggests that the court may have misapprehended the facts concerning the death benefit associated with Mr. Perez’s pension. If this is correct, the court’s final order was entered in error, as it would undermine its own stated efforts to mitigate the severe financial impact on Mrs. Perez,” the motion read.

Judge Claudio Baio considered the impact on Perez’s wife when issuing her ruling on the former police chief’s pension in July, and ordered that 25% of the reduced pension go to her, according to Connecticut Public Radio.

In the latest filing, Frost argued that the payout was not enough, and that an agreement made at an earlier hearing was not honored.

“The parties stipulated that Mrs. Perez was to receive 100% of Mr. Perez’s pension upon his death, something the Court may have overlooked,” he wrote, per the Connecticut Post.

Perez pleaded guilty to making a false statement to FBI agents about the circumstance in which he landed his position as chief of police, which investigators accused him of using two police officers to take the exam in his place and using the city’s personnel director to receive an advanced copy of the exam.

