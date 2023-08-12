Police Chief Apologizes After Officers Confuse 12-Year-Old Taking Out Trash with Car-Theft Suspect

Police who detained a 12-year-old who fit a partial description of a car thief are now facing harsh criticism. A video of police officers in Lansing, Michigan, handcuffing the pre-teen who was merely taking out the trash went viral on TikTok.

“We are aware of a video circulating on social media,” Lansing Police wrote on Facebook. “We want to provide some background information on this unfortunate misunderstanding.”

Lansing officers had chased a suspect wearing a white shirt and neon shorts to an apartment complex, they explained.

Michael Bernard, meanwhile, was doing dishes about the same time at his home in the same complex, when he told his son, Tashawn, to take out the trash.

Tashawn was wearing a white shirt and neon shorts.

When it took Tashawn an unusually long time to return, Michael went to check on him. He found his son handcuffed by the police, WILX reported.

“I was mad about it, because I was like, my son would never break any law,” Michael said. “So, I rushed out and asked the cop, ‘What’s the problem? Why do you have my son in handcuffs?’ Just like that.”

Tashawn said the officers pulled their guns on him.

“He was stunned because he didn't know what was transpiring,” Tashawn’s father said. “He’s like, ‘What have I done?’”

The family is considering legal action against the city, and they’re already working with a law firm. Attorney Ayanna Neal said the officers had their guns out and in front of them.

Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee released a statement saying that he “can confirm the officer who contacted and detained the young man was respectful and professional during his investigation.”

The "officers of the Lansing Police Department are working very hard to address the recent car thefts plaguing our city,” Sosebee added.

“In doing so, yesterday officers detained a young man who was wearing similar clothing and in the same apartment complex as an accused car thief who fled from officers on foot. When the officer made initial contact, it was near a trash bin, but was after he had disposed of any garbage."

The "young man was then released to his father when eliminated as the accused. The command officer on the scene made contact with the young man’s father and explained the situation and apologized for the misunderstanding," said Sosebee.

Sosebee said it’s “unfortunate that incidents like this occur” but communication helped them work their way through the incident.

“As the Chief of Police, I want to apologize that this incident had such an effect on this young man and his family. I’m asking for the community to consider all the facts of the situation before making a judgment," he emphasized.

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor said the police department “made a mistake in detaining the wrong person during a vehicle theft investigation.“

He added: “I join Chief Sosebee in offering my apologies to the young man and to his family."