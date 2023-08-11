Police Capture 6 Colombians in Bold Ecuador Assassination

Ecuadorian cops late Thursday arrested six Colombians in the bold daylight assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio.



The men were seized while hiding at a house in Quito, the capital, where police recovered four shotguns, a 5.56-mm rifle, ammunition and three grenades, according to a police report seen by the Associated Press.

Officials said they are still seeking the "intellectual authors" of Villavicencio’s murder.

Villavicencio was killed Wednesday after a campaign rally in northern Quito, the moments before his death captured in a widely-shared video.

While he wasn’t the frontrunner in the election scheduled to take place in two weeks, Villavicencio was the most brash in condemning Ecuador’s nexus of politics and drug trafficking. He had reported three death threats to police before the shooting, campaign advisor Patricio Zuquilanda told AP.

In his last speech before the assassination, Villavicencio vowed to a roaring crowd that he would fight corruption, including in the police, and jail more criminals.

Presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio waves an Ecuador national flag during a campaign event at a school minutes before he was shot to death outside the same school in Quito, Ecuador, Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. API via AP

“Here I am showing my face. I’m not scared of them,” he said in a statement before his death.

Villavicencio, 59, had said he was threatened by affiliates of Mexico’s Sinaloa drug cartel. On Thursday, an Ecuadorian prison gang, Los Lobos, claimed credit for his murder.

“Ecuador has the geographical misfortune of being sandwiched between Colombia and Peru, the two largest cocaine producers in the world, and underlying it all is a certain degree of institutional weakness in the judiciary, police and military,” Cynthia Arnson, a distinguished fellow at the Washington-based Wilson Center, told AP.

The National Police counted 3,568 violent deaths in the first six months of 2023, up from 2,042 reported in the same period last year. Some 4,600 people were murdered in 2022, a national record.

Last month, the mayor of the port city of Manta was shot to death.