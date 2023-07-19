Police Can’t Verify Carlee Russell’s Kidnap Claim; Say She Googled Movie ‘Taken’ Before Disappearance

Police have been unable to verify the account of missing Alabama nursing student Carlee Russell's kidnapping — and said she googled the movie "Taken" hours before her disappearance.

Hoover Alabama Police Chief Nicholas Derzis said Wednesday that Russell, who claims she was abducted, had googled a slew of things preceding her disappearance that call her account into question, including information about Amber Alerts and a bus ticket to Tennessee.

“I do think it is highly unusual that the day someone gets kidnapped, that seven, eight hours before that they are searching the internet, Googling the movie 'Taken” about an abduction," Derzis said. "I find that very strange, yes."



Derzis also said Russell has not agreed to a follow-up interview, as police have requested.

Russell, 25, went to The Colonnade last Thursday evening to pick up food and then to Target, where she bought snacks. She then stopped on the highway while driving home and called 911, saying she saw a toddler on the side of the road. Then, she vanished, leaving her car, cell phone and wig behind.

Derzis said that before leaving work, Russell stole items including toilet paper that were not found in her abandoned car. The snacks purchased at Target also weren't found.

Two days later, she reappeared on her parent’s doorstep. Her mother and father have since said her abductor is still at-large and her boyfriend said she was "fighting for her life" in the 48 hours she was missing.

Hoover Police Chief Nicholas Derzis told reporters on Wednesday that he was unable to verify the details of Carlee Russell's kidnapping. Hoover Alabama Police Department (2)

Police revealed on Wednesday that while Russell was on the phone with 911, she traveled 600 yards in her car despite claiming to follow the small child and keep an eye out for him. Derzis said he is struggling to understand how a child could've traveled 600 yards alone in such a short time frame, especially because Russell told police she had not gotten out of her car.



Nobody else had reported seeing a child on the highway and police seem to believe there was never a toddler there. Police also said there is no reason to believe anyone is at-large or a danger to the public.

In her interview with police upon her return, Russell told authorities that a man who said he was checking on the baby kidnapped her on the side of the highway. She claimed the man forced her into a car and the next she remembered was being in the trailer of an 18-wheeler, Derzis said.

Russell told police that the male kidnapper was with a woman, whom she didn't see but could hear. She also told detectives she could hear a baby crying while she was abducted.

Russell told police she escaped the 18-wheeler and fled, but was caught by her kidnappers and stuffed into a car and blindfolded. Russell then said she was taken to a house and stripped of her clothes, but said she did not remember her kidnappers physically touching her. The next day, Russell said she was put back in a car and was able to escape, after which she ran through the woods before making it home.

When police interviewed her after she reappeared, detectives noted she had $107 of cash in her sock, the chief said. Derzis said his department is still trying to figure out what went on during the 48 hours she was missing.

"I think she only knows," he said.



