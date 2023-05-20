Police Buried Failed Mental Health Test by ‘Catfish’ Cop Who Killed 3, Lawyers Allege

A Virginia police officer who catfished and kidnapped a 15-year-old California girl and killed three of her relatives last year failed a mental health exam when he was hired to join the force, attorneys for the girl's family alleged Wednesday.

In a legal notice to Virginia officials, David Ring, an attorney for the teen's younger sibling and that child's legal guardian, alleged Virginia State Police "deliberately buried" the results of the evaluation and proceeded to hire 28-year-old Austin Lee Edwards, The Los Angeles Times reported.

Edwards killed Mark Winek, 69; Sharie Winek, 65; and Brooke Winek, 38, in Riverside, California, and kidnapped the teen girl on Nov. 25.

He drove to the Mojave Desert and led authorities on a chase before he died from a self-inflicted gunshot from his service weapon, the Times reported. The girl was not physically harmed.

Austin Lee Edwards Credit: Virginia State Police

The legal document sent Wednesday alleges that State Police ordered Edwards to undergo a mental health exam when he disclosed in a job interview that he had spent time at a mental treatment facility in 2016 after he cut himself and threatened his father's life, the newspaper reported.

State Police had previously said the department discovered no "indicators of concern" during its background check on Edwards, the newspaper reported.

Edwards was employed by the State Police for nine months before he joined the Washington County Sheriff's Office as a patrol deputy in November, according to the Times.

The family intends to sue the state of Virginia and Washington County, citing gross negligence in Edwards' hiring, and claiming damages of more than $100 million, the newspaper reported.

“How is it possible that not one but two Virginia law enforcement agencies not only hired a person who was automatically disqualified from carrying a gun, but then trained him in police tactics and investigations, which allowed him to gain access to the family and carry out the brutal murders,” Alison Polin Saros, an attorney who is also advising the family, wrote in a statement to the Times.

Virginia State Police declined to comment to the Times.

In December, State Police Superintendent Col. Gary Settle acknowledged to the Virginia inspector general that Edwards's hospital stay should have prompted police to further probe his background before bringing him on board, according to the newspaper.

“Virginia completely dropped the ball,” Ring said in a statement. “There is no law enforcement agency in the country that would have hired Austin Lee Edwards, given his mental health history."