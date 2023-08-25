Police Brace For Potential Unrest in NYC After Cop Kills Fleeing Drug Suspect With Cooler Toss: Report - The Messenger
Police Brace For Potential Unrest in NYC After Cop Kills Fleeing Drug Suspect With Cooler Toss: Report

New York police Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended without pay over the incident

Eli Walsh
The NYPD announced Thursday that Sgt. Erik Duran was suspended without pay as it investigates the fatal incident. Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

A man who tried to flee a New York City drug bust on a scooter died Wednesday after a police officer allegedly threw a cooler at him, the New York Post reported.

New York police Sgt. Erik Duran was conducting an undercover operation in the Bronx around 5:30 p.m. when the suspect, 30-year-old Eric Duprey, tried to flee.

Duran allegedly then threw a plastic cooler at Duprey, knocking him from the motorized scooter and causing him to strike a parked car and fall to the ground.

Emergency medical workers pronounced Duprey dead at the scene, according to the Post.

The New York Police Department said Thursday in a statement that Duran was suspended without pay over the incident, and the city’s medical examiner is investigating Duprey’s official cause of death.

In addition, the state attorney general’s office is investigating Duran’s actions, according to the NYPD.

The Post reported that the NYPD sent a memo to officers warning them that Duprey’s death could spark civil unrest and urged them to keep batons and helmets in their vehicles.

“We had an incident in the Bronx with narcotics that is high potential for unrest,” the memo said.

