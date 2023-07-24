Police Begin Digging Up Suspected Long Island Serial Killer’s Yard

Authorities are using a backhoe to excavate the backyard at alleged Long Island Serial Killer Rex Heuermann's Massapequa Park home — where authorities suspect some of his victims may have been killed.

The excavator went to work on Sunday, moving earth for investigators, who've been hunkered down at Heuermann's house since his arrest on July 13. Police dogs were also brought to the property over the weekend, but it was unclear if they were trained to detect buried corpses or human remains.

Authorities have said they believe some of the murders were committed when Heuermann's family was out of town, and that he may have lured some of them to his home.

After his arrest, Heuermann's wife filed for divorce.

Detectives have been painstakingly combing through the red house, looking for evidence. So far, they've recovered hundreds of guns and a child-sized doll.

It was reported on Sunday that they had also found an alleged soundproof room in the basement of Heuermann's home.

It was unclear Monday if investigators had found anything in the backyard.

The 59-year-old architect has pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the murders of three of the Gilgo Beach victims.

Officials have not said how much longer investigators plan to search the dilapidated house.

Law enforcement all across America are taking a second look at some of their cold cases, including homicide detectives in Las Vegas, where once Heuermann had a timeshare.

Not surprisingly, Heuermann's home has become something of an attraction for bored, true crime-obsessed Long Islanders, who've been driving out to the site to catch a glimpse of the crime scene.