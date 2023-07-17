Police Arrest Possible Serial Killer Tied to Deaths of 4 Women in Oregon 

Oregon police arrested a possible serial killer who might be tied to the deaths of four women whose remains were discovered around the state — despite investigators previously saying the incidents were not connected.

The Multnomah County District Attorney’s office in Portland says no charges have been filed against anyone but that the community is not currently in any danger.

“Investigators and prosecutors from multiple law enforcement agencies have been working collaboratively ... and they have determined that there are links between four cases: Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real,” the prosecutor's office said.

The women’s causes of death have yet to be publicly released.

The Willamette Week identified the possible suspect as Jesse Lee Calhoun, 38, who had been granted clemency by former Gov. Kate Brown.

According to the paper, he was released in 2021 after he had joined a group of incarcerated firefighters.

Current Gov. Tina Kotek’s office told the Week that it received a request from the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on July 3, 2023, to revoke his clemency, which it granted.

After six Oregon women disappeared and were then found dead between February and May all within 100 miles of each other, residents started to wonder if a serial killer was on the loose. But in a June 4 press release, the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) pushed back on the speculation.

"While any premature death is concerning, and we will diligently investigate deaths that happen in our jurisdiction in collaboration with the Multnomah County and Oregon State Medical Examiner’s offices, PPB has no reason to believe these 6 cases are connected,” it said in the release.

Two days after police made their statement, The Oregonian wrote an article saying the deaths of three of the six women may be connected, citing a source who said some of the women had similar backstories and frequented similar places before their deaths.

At least one person of interest has been linked to the deaths of Kristin Smith, Charity Perry, Bridget Webster, and Ashley Real, whose bodies were found earlier this year Family Photo (4)

It was not immediately clear what led authorities to change their minds or what brought them to Calhoun.

Smith, 22, was reported missing on Dec 22, 2022, and her remains were discovered on Feb. 19 in a wooded area of Portland’s Pleasant Valley, according to the Portland Police.

Perry, 24, had been last seen in early March and her body was near Ainsworth State Park in east Multnomah County on April 25, KOIN reported.

The remains of Webster, 31, were discovered on April 30 in northwest Polk County, according to KOIN. Police labeled her death suspicious and asked the public for help finding out more about her.

Real, 22, had been last seen on March 27 at a fast-food restaurant in Portland, and her remains were located on May 7 in Clackamas County, southwest of the city, according to KPIC.

