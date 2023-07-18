Police Are Not Looking for a Toddler Reported by Missing Nursing Student Carlee Russell: Source (Exclusive)
'There’s not really an investigation into that, at least not at the moment,' a police source tells The Messenger
Carlethia “Carlee” Russell's 911 call about an unattended diaper-clad toddler on the side of the highway kicked off a police search for the child — and then for Russell herself after they found her car and most of her possessions by the road last Thursday.
Police are still piecing together what happened to the 25-year-old nursing student during the two days she was missing.
But, they have found no trace of the toddler. And a source with the Hoover Police Department tells The Messenger that they aren't looking for a missing child.
- Fundraiser for Carlee Russell, Alabama Nurse Who Went Missing, Taken Down By GoFundMe
- Here’s What Happened to the $63,000 in Reward Money for Missing Carlee Russell
- Alabama Police Know ‘Things Don’t Add Up’ in Missing Nursing Student Carlee Russell’s Story: Source (Exclusive)
- Missing Alabama Nursing Student Carlee Russell’s ‘Abductor’ Is Still at Large, Parents Say
- Carlee Russell’s Mother Defends Missing Nursing Student’s ‘Well Being’ Ahead of Police Briefing
"There aren’t currently any missing children that I’m aware of," the police source says. "There’s not really an investigation into that, at least not at the moment."
No Amber Alert was issued in the area at the time.
During Russell's call with the emergency dispatcher, she hung up and called her sister-in-law, according to police.
During the second phone call, she could be heard screaming.
Russell's family said a child may have been used for "bait" to capture Russell.
“My daughter-in-law could hear her ask if the child was OK, and the child didn’t respond — at least she didn’t hear him or her respond,” Russell's mother Talitha Russell told WVTM-TV.
"Then she heard our daughter scream.”
Authorities have officially remained tight-lipped since Russell's reemergence, except to say that they are still investigating.
"It’ll take some time," says the police source. "And we know that we'll get to the bottom of it."
