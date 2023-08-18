Police Accuse Dad of Lying About Kidnapping of Toddler Son — But The Boy Is Still Missing

Police in Georgia have accused a father of making false statements regarding what he claimed was the kidnapping of his 2-year-old son, who remains missing.

The DeKalb County Police Department initially said in a statement Thursday that J’Asiah Mitchell had been kidnapped the previous night.

The toddler’s father, 23-year-old Artavious North, had claimed that armed robbers grabbed his son from his car as he was stopped near an apartment complex in the city of East Point — and sped off with the boy in a dark sedan, WSBTV reported.

J'Asiah was wearing his Buzz Lightyear pajamas, his dad told police.

But police said in an update later Thursday that a preliminary investigation revealed that a “kidnapping did not occur in DeKalb County,” and that the department is working through “inconsistencies in the reporting of the alleged kidnapping.”

Police then arrested North on charges of allegedly making false statements and false reports of a crime, saying that there was “no armed robbery nor kidnapping in DeKalb County,” as North has claimed.

J’Asiah’s whereabouts are still unknown, and his loved ones appear suspicious that North knows where he is. "I think the dad needs to tell us what happened, J'Asiah's grandmother told Fox5 in Atlanta.

The search to find the missing boy is ongoing, police said.

“It’s really critical. This is a 2-year-old boy,” said Ischa Njoku with the East Point Police Department. “We have to find this boy.”

Authorities are currently searching the East Point apartment complex, according to The Telegraph. On Friday, they began draining a pond at the apartment complex, 11Alive reported, but it was not immediately clear from police what motivated that action.

J’Asiah’s mother, Asia Mitchell, was on the scene where the search was ongoing.

"He's a very sweet baby. He's a good baby, he's very smart," she told 11Alive about her son. "Just try your best to bring my baby back home safe and just pray that he's OK."

"The last person he was with was his daddy," she told FOX 5.

When asked about further details about J'Asiah's disappearance, a spokesperson with the Dekalb Police Department told The Messenger "unfortunately, we’re unable to elaborate on the details of this investigation at this time."