Polar Bear Attacks Inuit Group on Mission to Repatriate Native Remains - The Messenger
Polar Bear Attacks Inuit Group on Mission to Repatriate Native Remains

Disaster struck just one day into their journey

Madeline Fitzgerald
An Inuit elder and his adult daughter were attacked by a polar bear as they traveled to the remote reaches of Canada in an effort to repatriate indigenous remains. 

Kenny Assevak and his children, Siqua and Ned Baron, were traveling with a group of fellow indigenous people, who planned to rebury the remains of Inuits that were dug up in the 1930s and kept in the Canadian Museum of History, in Quebec, for decades, CBC News reports. 

The mission was spearheaded by Rhoda Kokiapik, the executive director at the Avataq Cultural Institute. When Kokiapik learned that the human remains were being kept in a museum, she began a project to repatriate them to the Inuit people. 

An Inuit elder and his daughter were attacked by a polar bear, in the far reaches of northern Canada.Olivier Morin/AFP via Getty Images
"It's unnatural for human remains to be stored in an institution," she told CBC News. “It's very important that these remains or any other remains are properly put in place."

Ten boats set out from Kangiqsualujjuaq, a village in northern Quebec, on July 25. The travelers planned to bring the remains to their original site, Killiniq, Nunavut. Just one day into the journey, however, disaster struck. 

Assevek and his children, who have family ties to Killiniq, were sleeping in their tent when a polar bear attacked them at around 2 a.m.

The elder and his daughter, Siqua, both sustained serious injuries, before Ned was able to shoot and kill the bear, according to CBC News. Due to the remoteness of their location, the injured pair did not arrive at a hospital until 9 a.m. 

They were first taken to a medical facility in Quebec for treatment and Assevek was later transferred to a hospital in Montreal, where he is still recovering, according to CBC News. 

The remainder of the crew is still journeying to Killiniq, so they can restore the remains to their rightful location.

