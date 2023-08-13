Polar Bear Attacks Inuit Group on Mission to Repatriate Native Remains
Disaster struck just one day into their journey
An Inuit elder and his adult daughter were attacked by a polar bear as they traveled to the remote reaches of Canada in an effort to repatriate indigenous remains.
Kenny Assevak and his children, Siqua and Ned Baron, were traveling with a group of fellow indigenous people, who planned to rebury the remains of Inuits that were dug up in the 1930s and kept in the Canadian Museum of History, in Quebec, for decades, CBC News reports.
The mission was spearheaded by Rhoda Kokiapik, the executive director at the Avataq Cultural Institute. When Kokiapik learned that the human remains were being kept in a museum, she began a project to repatriate them to the Inuit people.
- Bear Invades Home, Awakens and Attacks Elderly Woman, Escapes Out the Window
- Sheep Herder Woken Up, Attacked by Bear in Colorado
- Bear Grylls’s Next Survival Mission: Teaching Kids How to Navigate Digital/AI Challenges
- Bear Euthanized After Killing Man in Arizona Attack
- Bear Attacks Man Filling Kiddie Pool with Water in His Garage
- Decapitated Head Found During Search for Missing Japanese Fisherman as Officials Fear Bear Attack
"It's unnatural for human remains to be stored in an institution," she told CBC News. “It's very important that these remains or any other remains are properly put in place."
Ten boats set out from Kangiqsualujjuaq, a village in northern Quebec, on July 25. The travelers planned to bring the remains to their original site, Killiniq, Nunavut. Just one day into the journey, however, disaster struck.
Assevek and his children, who have family ties to Killiniq, were sleeping in their tent when a polar bear attacked them at around 2 a.m.
The elder and his daughter, Siqua, both sustained serious injuries, before Ned was able to shoot and kill the bear, according to CBC News. Due to the remoteness of their location, the injured pair did not arrive at a hospital until 9 a.m.
They were first taken to a medical facility in Quebec for treatment and Assevek was later transferred to a hospital in Montreal, where he is still recovering, according to CBC News.
The remainder of the crew is still journeying to Killiniq, so they can restore the remains to their rightful location.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dead Seals with Shark Bites Are Washing Up on Cape Cod BeachesNews
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews