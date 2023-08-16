Plumbing Company Does $4,500 Job for Free After Man Gets Laid Off and Can No Longer Afford It

After being laid off from his job at the Yellow Freight trucking company, Ohio resident Scott Manausa believed he'd have to cancel the expensive plumbing repairs he'd planned for his Columbus home.

However, an unexpected gesture changed things for him. When an employee from Eco Plumbing learned of Manausa's situation, he made sure that the necessary work on Manausa's house would be done – without any charge.

Manausa shared with local station WSYX that when he received a confirmation text from the plumbing company, he believed the message was from an "automated system."

He then responded to the text, indicating that he’d "lost his job" and couldn't go forward with the repairs. The reply he got wasn’t what he expected.

The text message said, “My heart goes out to you. I'm really sorry that this happened to you.”

Behind that empathetic response was Austin Sovann, an employee at Eco Plumbing for the past five years. Moved by Manausa's message, Sovann felt an urge to help.

“It's one of my personal mantras to be a decent human being," Sovann told the station.

He discussed the exchange with his superiors at Eco Plumbing. As a result, the company decided to undertake $4,500 worth of repairs at Manausa's residence, all at no cost.

Travis Mershon, Eco Plumbing’s excavation director, recounted to WSYX how Manausa was initially unsure about accepting such generosity.

“He literally said, 'I don't deserve this,'” Mershon said.

Responding to Manausa's reservations, Mershon added, “I said, 'Well, no one deserves to have what happened happen, and that's why we're here to take care of you.’”

Reflecting on this overwhelming act of kindness, Manausa shared his appreciation, especially given his initial assumption that his message would likely go unnoticed in an automated system.

“It was nice to have a human respond in a day in age where we have artificial intelligence," he commented.

"To have that human empathy towards my situation, it felt good."