Plot Twist: Filmmaker Staged His Own Death After The Subject of a Documentary Allegedly Put a Hit On Him

Fereidoun "Fred" Khalilian once partnered with Paris Hilton on a nightclub business venture in Florida. He's portrayed himself as royalty and even calls himself "Prince Fred" on Instagram, where he's gained more than 234,000 followers.

Photos posted over the years show him driving expensive cars, attending countless events at hotspots around the world and posing with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Sylvester Stalone, Bruce Willis, Usher and Andy Cohen.

But now Khalilian, 51, is sitting in a Los Angeles jail, held without bail and represented by a public defender, court documents show.

He's been charged in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire plot that targeted a former employee-turned-filmmaker who was working on an exposé of Khalilian — and became so fearful for his life that he faked a violent death, according to the FBI.

Khalilian, who has a history of conning people and previous arrests for sexual assault and battery, was taken into custody last month in a Las Vegas Dunkin' Donuts parking lot on suspicion of conspiring to commit murder after a would-be hitman cooperated with the FBI to uncover a plan to get rid of the filmmaker, according to a criminal complaint.

A status conference on the case took place in federal court in Los Angeles on Monday, court records show, and a jury trial is slated for September. Khalilian has entered a plea of not guilty.

Syvester Stallone, Usher, Bruce Willis and Fred Khalilian at the 2004 Radio Music Awards Denise Truscello/WireImage

'Wealth Through Deception'

The story of the "prince" and the filmmaker, identified as "Victim One" in court documents — but named as J. Esco by the Los Angeles Times — is told in court documents through the account of an FBI agent. Esco did not respond to The Messenger's request for an interview.

In 2009, Esco had a job at a computer repair store in Miami, where he met Khalilian, who offered him a job at his telemarketing company, My Car Solutions, at triple the salary he was earning.

Khalilian appeared to have over-the-top wealth. He drove a Range Rover and claimed to have a Lamborghini and a Bugatti at his mansion, according to a criminal complaint. He frequented nightclubs where he’d spend $50,000 in a night. He wore expensive jewelry, and a security detail of at least four bodyguards accompanied him whenever he was out.

"Khalilian attributed his wealth to being a royal prince from the Middle East," the complaint states.

As an IT specialist at My Car Solutions, Esco eventually learned that the company wasn't what it seemed: Khalilian was running a robocall service that targeted the elderly and "sought to defraud them with non-existent extended warranties," according to court records.

In 2010, federal agents raided the business and shut it down, documents show. Khalilian and his company were ordered to pay a $4.2 million fine in the case, according to an FTC press release.

After the raid, Esco "believed Khalilian was not who he claimed to be, but was instead a con man who accumulated wealth through deception," according to the criminal complaint.

Paris Hilton and Fred Khalilian at Aladdin Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. Jesse Grant/WireImage

Esco also doubted Khalilian was a royal prince, the records say, because "he claimed to be from varying Middle Eastern countries, depending on who he was trying to strike business deals with."

A Film About a 'Life of Fraud'

In 2013, Esco moved to Los Angeles to work in the film industry. Six years later, he ran into Khalilian "by happenstance," and when Esco's former employer introduced himself to his friends he said he was a prince from Dubai and called himself "Prince Fred," court documents state.

Esco discovered that Khalilian was linked to numerous fraud cases, according to the criminal complaint. He also found cases going back 20 years — including allegations of battery, extortion and "threats of mutilation, death and threats to family," he told the Los Angeles Times.

Now a filmmaker, he decided to produce a documentary about Khalilian. Esco assured his fame-loving subject that the film would generate great publicity. But in reality, Esco planned on making a movie about the man's "life of fraud and deception," court records show.

He interviewed Khalilian for five days and also spoke to his investors, alleged fraud victims and bodyguards. Some of the latter shared that their employer would "have them wear Secret Service pins and fake earpieces that were not connected to radios and tell people that Khalilian was a diplomat," according to the complaint.

By February 2022, Khalilian had soured on Esco's film and told a bodyguard dubbed "M.S." in court records — but identified as Mike Sherwood by the Los Angles Times — that Esco was "a former employee who was trying to ruin his life with this documentary."

Sherwood also told the FBI that Khalilian "had severe mood swings, and was especially negative about Victim One."

According to the complaint, the bodyguard told investigators Esco interviewed him for the documentary and that the filmmaker was "not a bad guy."

Fred Khalifa Khalilian with Demi Lovato and Wilmer Valderrama Fred Khalifa Khalilian/Instagram

'Proof of Death'

In May 2022, Sherwood "got tired of dealing with the emotional rollercoaster of working for Khalilian" and resigned, according to court papers.

In the months that followed, tensions grew between Esco and Khalilian. The complaint alleges that Khalilian threatened to mutilate, sexually assault and kill Esco during a phone call in March 2023.

Khalilian then called up his former bodyguard, Sherwood, and allegedly asked to have Esco killed, according to court records. Sherwood agreed, telling Khalilian he'd hired three men to carry out the job.

On March 17, the former bodyguard contacted Esco, and shared that Khalilian offered him $20,000 to "have him killed," according to the complaint, which adds that they pair then discussed "staging a fake death scene to lead Khalilian into believing Victim One had been killed."

Later that day, the former bodyguard texted Khalilian "a staged proof of death photo of Victim One." In the image, which was included in court records, the filmmaker’s face is lying in a pool of blood, his hands tied behind his back.

J. Esco in a staged 'proof of death' photo FBI

Within hours, Khalilian sent two payments totaling $6,500 to Sherwood via Cashapp account $PrinceFredKhalifa, according to the criminal complaint.

Esco went to the FBI and reported the murder-for-hire scheme on March 21. Agents then began monitoring the former body guard's calls, made under the direction of the FBI, according to the affidavit.

'I Was Going to Kill Him Myself'

For the next three months, Esco lived out of sight and in fear as the FBI worked with Sherwood to get the evidence they needed for an arrest, according to the L.A. Times report.

On June 21, Sherwood picked up Khalilian in his Porsche and the pair drove around Las Vegas, discussing their supposed plan.

When the pair pulled into a Dunkin’ Donuts parking lot, law enforcement officials swooped in and made their arrest.

A camera hidden inside a Dodgers hat sitting on the Porsche's dashboard recorded video and sound, according to the Times.

"If I didn’t pay you to do it," Khalilian reportedly says, "I was going to kill him myself."

The Messenger reached out to the federal public defender's office for the Central District of California, Western Division, where Khalilian's case was transferred, and attorneys Samuel A. Josephs and James Spertus, listed on court documents as having represented him, but has not received a response.