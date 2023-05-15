The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Platypuses Reintroduced to National Park Decades After Disappearance

    Platypuses are thought to have disappeared from Royal National Park due to a catastrophic chemical spill on the Princes Highway in the 1970s.

    Jason Hahn
    Michael Cook - Altai World Photography/Getty Images

    Platypuses have made a triumphant return to Australia's oldest national park after an absence of nearly half a century.

    According to Australia's Nine News, the animal's disappearance from the park's waterways has long been attributed to a catastrophic chemical spill on the Princes Highway in the 1970s.

    However, experts suspect that falling numbers back then were already a cause for concern.

    Reuters reported that four female platypuses were reintroduced to the Royal National Park in Sydney on Friday.

    "(It is) very exciting for us to see platypuses come back into the park, for a thriving population here to establish themselves and for Sydneysiders to come and enjoy this amazing animal," Gilad Bino, a researcher from the University of New South Wales Centre for Ecosystem Science, told the outlet.

    The moment came thanks to a collaborative effort between UNSW, NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, World Wildlife Fund Australia, and the Taronga Conservation Society Australia.

    A group of male platypuses is planned to be reintroduced into the park next week, per Nine News.

    Rob Brewster, a conservationist representing the World Wildlife Fund, has invested years in revitalizing the national park's ecosystems to make them conducive to platypus habitation. His efforts have included enhancing water quality and implementing effective measures to control predatory foxes and cats.

    The ultimate goal of this ambitious endeavor is for the reintroduced platypuses to thrive and multiply in their restored environment.

    "We're just looking to see if these platypus survive," Brewster told Nine News.

    He added: "If they do, then obviously breeding, the establishing of burrows and a next generation is a midterm success indicator... And beyond that we want to see these platypus spreading out."

