A set of plates purchased by a woman at a thrift store in New York City turned out to be a rare find designed by the famous artist, Pablo Picasso.

Nancy Cavaliere was browsing the store when she spotted the plates priced at only $6. Intrigued, she turned them over and noticed the tags on them, which made her "freak out," according to Newsweek.

Picasso created 633 ceramic designs, including the plates, from 1941 to 1977 based on Christie's records. Cavaliere shared her discovery with a local auction house, which confirmed the plates' authenticity and estimated their value at $3,000-5,000. However, the plates sold for even more than that.

Cavaliere received between $12,000-16,000 per plate, leaving her "screaming, crying, throwing up" as she watched the plates auctioned online. Interestingly, this wasn't the first time that Cavaliere had found rare art while thrift shopping. She also found an Alexander McQueen jumpsuit from his second collection, which she bought for $20 and sold for $8,500 via her TikTok.

Thrift stores and garage sales may be worth perusing for those looking for unique finds. Who knows what other valuable items may be hiding in plain sight?