Dr. Katharine Roxanne Grawe, a plastic surgeon popularly known as Dr. Roxy, could lose her medical license over allegations of livestreaming patient surgeries. The State Medical Board of Ohio is currently deliberating her case.

Four women who underwent procedures performed by Dr. Roxy are suing her, claiming they encountered postoperative complications, according to USA Today. Despite multiple warnings from medical authorities, Dr. Roxy continued to livestream her operations.

During a liposuction procedure, she allegedly divided her attention between her patient and her livestream audience, resulting in serious consequences. The patient subsequently landed in the emergency room with a perforated bowel and suffered a loss of brain function due to blood toxins.

Dr. Roxy has not practiced medicine since last fall when the medical board suspended her license, citing "clear and convincing" evidence that her continued practice posed "a danger of immediate and serious harm to the public."

In defense, Dr. Roxy's attorney argued that patients were aware of the risks associated with the procedures and that the livestreaming was intended to be educational, reported WSYX.

A final decision on the permanent revocation of her medical license is expected in July.