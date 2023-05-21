Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City Neighborhood

An Oklahoma City neighborhood was strewn with antisemitic propaganda early Saturday morning.

Residents of the Harvest Hills neighborhood found plastic sandwich bags, weighted with corn kernels and containing a variety of antisemitic messages, according to News 9.



The bags appeared to be distributed randomly throughout the neighborhood.

The flyers were printed with the Star of David and directed antisemitic messages towards the Biden administration, the war in Ukraine and the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I don't support the message, and to think there are people out there that do, yes it does concern me that they could be just around the corner,” one resident told News 9.

Neighborhood residents said that they filed a report with the Oklahoma City police.



