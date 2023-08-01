Planned Parenthood to Immediately Stop Providing Abortions in Indiana

Planned Parenthood CEO Rebecca Gibron confirmed Tuesday that the nonprofit has stopped providing abortions in Indiana following a near-total abortion ban in the state.

In an op-ed published Tuesday, Gibron noted that while the nonprofit would no longer be providing abortions, it will continue providing essential reproductive, sexual, and gender-affirming health care, as its other locations facing similar circumstances have.

"Whether you’re white, Black, brown, or Indigenous — whether you’re straight, gay, or trans — whether you have health insurance or you’re uninsured — Planned Parenthood will never back down, not now, not ever, from providing essential reproductive, sexual, and gender-affirming care,” Gibron said. “We will be courageous in the courts, and in our clinics," assuring that they will 'not be silenced.'

She added: “Our Indiana care centers will continue to provide non-abortion essential health care, including: emergency contraception, birth control, and vasectomies, pre- and post-abortion care, STI testing and treatment, pregnancy consultations and ultrasounds, cancer screenings, gender-affirming hormone care for people over 18, wellness visits, and much more.”

In previous reports, local outlets noted that the nonprofit's clinics had reached capacity and would not be providing further appointments."

The move follows a law taking effect today, which bans all clinical abortions in Indiana. Signed into law by Gov. Eric Holcomb on Aug. 5, 2022, the near-total ban prohibits abortions at any point during pregnancy except if the woman's life or health is seriously at risk.

According to the Indianapolis Star, while abortion is currently legal in Indiana up to 22 weeks, the law prohibits all abortions except in the cases of rape, incest, fetal abnormalities, or when the mother's life is at risk, or 12 weeks of pregnancy in cases of rape or incest.

It also limits abortion to only hospitals and surgical centers owned by hospitals; abortion clinics are banned.

At least two lawsuits temporarily halted the ban after it took effect until the Indiana Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the ban did not violate the state’s constitution.

Planned Parenthood and other abortion providers filed a last-minute legal request last week requesting the Indiana Supreme Court to rehear their case, but the June 30 decision was upheld.

"It is a right that I was born with, and on Tuesday, I will wake up without that right, and I find it disgusting and reprehensible that people would put their religious positions over the health and safety of pregnant people," Democratic Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown said following the decision.

In a press release issued after the court’s decision, the nonprofit said Indiana was a source for abortion care for not only state residents but also those in Kentucky and Tennessee. In total, 1,827 out-of-state patients visited Indiana for abortions last year, the release said.

Those seeking abortions are being referred to Ohio and Illinois clinics.