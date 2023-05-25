Planes Forced to Abort Landings in San Francisco after Another Airliner Crosses Runway
The air traffic controller warned the pilot, 'You shouldn't be on the runway.'
Two commercial airliners had to abort landings at San Francisco International Airport because a Southwest Airlines jet was taxiing across runways on which the other planes had been cleared to land.
The incident occurred May 19th and involved an inbound United Airlines plane and an incoming Alaska Airlines plane, according to the Associated Press.
The San Francisco Chronicle said the air traffic controller scolded the Southwest pilot, telling him, “You shouldn’t be on the runway.”
The Federal Aviation Administration downplayed the incident, saying the decision to abort the landings was “precautionary.”
“The FAA looked into the events and determined the appropriate steps were taken to ensure safe operations,” the agency said to the AP.
The National Transportation Safety Board said it was not investigating the matter.
Just this week, Congress approved legislation aimed to improve aviation safety. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier has championed the legislation since a near-miss incident at SFO in 2017.
In that incident, pilots of an Air Canada jet mistook a taxiway for their runway and nearly landed on top of four other planes waiting to take off.
Also this week, the FAA awarded more than $100 million to 12 airports across the country in an effort to reduce runway incursions.
The San Francisco airport was not one of the facilities getting the money.
