Plane Flying Over Bermuda Triangle After Leaving Florida Airport Now Missing, Coast Guard Says

A desperate search is underway after an airplane that took off from a Florida airport on Saturday disappeared while flying over the fabled Bermuda Triangle, famous for mysteriously swallowing up aircraft and ships for decades.

The Coast Guard says a Cessna 402 with one person aboard left the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and was last seen about 17 miles west of Eleuthera Island. The plane is possibly downed and the person is feared dead, the Coast Guard stated.

The Bahamas falls in the infamous Bermuda Triangle, an area where ships, planes and people have mysteriously vanished throughout history. It stretches from Miami, Florida to Bermuda, from Bermuda to San Juan, Puerto Rico and back to Miami, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"For decades, the Atlantic Ocean’s fabled Bermuda Triangle has captured the human imagination with unexplained disappearances of ships, planes, and people," NOAA states on its website.

Bermuda Triangle Investigation Getty Images

NOAA says environment plays a role in the disappearances, from tropical weather to the Gulf Stream, which can cause rapid, and sometimes violent, changes in weather. Most ships lost in the Bermuda Triangle happened before improved weather forecasting.

“Additionally, the large number of islands in the Caribbean Sea creates many areas of shallow water that can be treacherous to ship navigation,” NOAA states. “And there is some evidence to suggest that the Bermuda Triangle is a place where a “magnetic” compass sometimes points towards “true” north, as opposed to “magnetic” north.”

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard insist there are no supernatural explanations for disasters at sea, and contend that any mythological disappearances in the Bermuda Triangle are merely science fiction.

