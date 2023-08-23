Search for Plane That Disappeared While Flying Over the Bermuda Triangle Ends

The search for a plane that went missing in the so-called Bermuda Triangle has been suspended, Bahaman authorities say.

Crews were attempting to locate a twin Cessna (C402) aircraft that had departed from Fort Lauderdale/Hollywood International Airport en route to North Eleuthera.

It was reported missing Saturday. The search was suspended on Monday pending new information.

The plane, being piloted by an unnamed 70-year-old man, was last seen by Fort Lauderdale air traffic controllers, 18 nautical miles northeast of Bimini.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF), Operation Bahamas Turks & Caicos (OPBAT), the Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) and the US Coast Guard took part in the search using ships and aircraft.

Searchers said they had to deal with challenging weather conditions.

There was no sign of the plane. The plane had not landed at any major airport in the northern and central Bahamas, authorities said.