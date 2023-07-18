Cessna Plane Crashes into New Mexico House Erupting in Flames, At Least One Dead

Emergency services say at least one person is dead after a plane crashed into a house in New Mexico on Tuesday morning.

State Police said it was investigating the crash in Santa Fe, with photos showing smoke and flames rising from the building.

The National Transportation Safety Board confirmed it is investigating the crash, involving a Cessna 310 aircraft.

It's reported the plane crashed into a single family home, with one person dead.

The crash happened near West Frontage Road and La Luna Road, with the police department saying the scene was "active" as of 10.33am local time.

An NTSB spokesperson told The Messenger that an investigator was on the way to the scene.

"[They will] begin to document the scene, examine the aircraft, request any air traffic communications, radar data, weather reports and try to contact any witnesses," the spokesperson said. "Also, the investigator will request maintenance records of the aircraft, and medical records and flight history of the pilot."

Cessna aircraft, which are commonly smaller private jets, have crashed multiple times in recent months.

On July 8 a Cessna aircraft crashed in Southern California, killing six people on board.

The four children who survived in the Columbian Amazon after their plane crashed had also been on board a plane made by the same company.

Other recent incidents include the death of TV bush pilot Jim Tweto in Alaska and the unresponsive plane which caused a national security incident over Washington D.C. before a fatal crash in early June.

The NTSB is currently investigating 77 fatal crashes involving a Cessna plane, according to its database.