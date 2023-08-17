Plane Crashes Into Cars on Expressway, Killing at Least 10 People
The plane was just two minutes away from landing when it crashed
At least 10 people were killed when a private jet crashed onto a highway in Elmina, Malaysia, on Thursday.
“For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists – one in a car and one on a motorcycle – also perished together with the eight onboard the plane,” police chief, Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said, according to the Agence France-Presse news service.
Witnesses said they saw the Beechcraft Model 390 combust when it hit the ground in the township north of Shah Alam.
Former Malaysian air force member Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim told the news service he saw the aircraft flying erratically in the moments before the crash.
“Not long after that I heard a loud boom,” he told the Agence France-Presse. “I sped towards the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I also saw [a] human body on fire. I couldn’t do anything.”
- Cessna Plane Crashes into New Mexico House Erupting in Flames, At Least One Dead
- Wedding Party Bus Explodes in India Killing at Least 25 People
- Three People Seriously Injured After Plane Crashes in Between Massachusetts Homes
- Aircraft Erupts in Flames After Crash Landing into Plane Hanger, Killing Three
- Pilot Killed in Fiery Crash of Small Plane Near Shopping Center
- 10 Treated For Heat-Related Illnesses in Minneapolis During Large Funeral for 5 Friends Killed in Car Crash
Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the plane was two minutes away from landing when it crashed, the newspaper Free Malaysia Today reported.
According to the country's civil aviation authority, there were six passengers and two flight crew members onboard the plan at the time of the crash.
Johari Harun, a state assembly member from Pahang, was among the passengers killed, Agence France-Presse reported.
The aircraft had departed from Langkawi, a resort island, and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport west of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to Norzaman Mahmud, the aviation authority's chief.
No mayday call was made before the crash landing, he said. Officials plan to investigate what happened.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Dog That Walked Home After Owner Killed in Hit-and-Run Finds a New HomeNews
- Hurricane Hilary Downgraded to Category 3 As Storm Approaches Mexico, California Coast With 125 MPH WindsNews
- Couple That Spent 8 Days Stranded in Alaskan Wilderness Were Found Only 3 Miles Away From ResortNews
- Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California CoastNews
- German Far-Right Party Leader Credits ‘Trumpian’ Communication for Rising PopularityNews
- Portland’s First Sanctioned Homeless ‘Park’ Sits Mostly Unused a Month After OpeningNews
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews