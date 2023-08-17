Plane Crashes Into Cars on Expressway, Killing at Least 10 People - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Plane Crashes Into Cars on Expressway, Killing at Least 10 People

The plane was just two minutes away from landing when it crashed

Published |Updated
Christopher Gavin
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

At least 10 people were killed when a private jet crashed onto a highway in Elmina, Malaysia, on Thursday.

“For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists – one in a car and one on a motorcycle – also perished together with the eight onboard the plane,” police chief, Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said, according to the Agence France-Presse news service.

Witnesses said they saw the Beechcraft Model 390 combust when it hit the ground in the township north of Shah Alam.

Former Malaysian air force member Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim told the news service he saw the aircraft flying erratically in the moments before the crash.

“Not long after that I heard a loud boom,” he told the Agence France-Presse. “I sped towards the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I also saw [a] human body on fire. I couldn’t do anything.”

Read More
Members of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a small plane in Shah Alam district, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.
Members of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a small plane in Shah Alam district, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023.AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the plane was two minutes away from landing when it crashed, the newspaper Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to the country's civil aviation authority, there were six passengers and two flight crew members onboard the plan at the time of the crash.

Johari Harun, a state assembly member from Pahang, was among the passengers killed, Agence France-Presse reported.

The aircraft had departed from Langkawi, a resort island, and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport west of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to Norzaman Mahmud, the aviation authority's chief.

No mayday call was made before the crash landing, he said. Officials plan to investigate what happened.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.