Plane Crashes Into Cars on Expressway, Killing at Least 10 People

At least 10 people were killed when a private jet crashed onto a highway in Elmina, Malaysia, on Thursday.

“For now, I can say at least 10 people were killed in the plane crash. Two passing motorists – one in a car and one on a motorcycle – also perished together with the eight onboard the plane,” police chief, Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim said, according to the Agence France-Presse news service.

Witnesses said they saw the Beechcraft Model 390 combust when it hit the ground in the township north of Shah Alam.

Former Malaysian air force member Mohamad Syahmie Mohamad Hashim told the news service he saw the aircraft flying erratically in the moments before the crash.

“Not long after that I heard a loud boom,” he told the Agence France-Presse. “I sped towards the location and saw the remains of an aircraft. I also saw [a] human body on fire. I couldn’t do anything.”

Members of the fire and rescue department inspect the crash site of a small plane in Shah Alam district, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. AP Photo/Vincent Thian

Selangor police chief Hussein Omar Khan said the plane was two minutes away from landing when it crashed, the newspaper Free Malaysia Today reported.

According to the country's civil aviation authority, there were six passengers and two flight crew members onboard the plan at the time of the crash.

Johari Harun, a state assembly member from Pahang, was among the passengers killed, Agence France-Presse reported.

The aircraft had departed from Langkawi, a resort island, and was en route to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah airport west of the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur, according to Norzaman Mahmud, the aviation authority's chief.

No mayday call was made before the crash landing, he said. Officials plan to investigate what happened.