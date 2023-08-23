Videos Show Jet With Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin Listed Plummet Over Russia, Crash in Fireball

Wild video circulating on social media Wednesday purportedly showed the fiery crash of a private jet believed to have been carrying rebellious Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The jet appeared to spin out of control and fall from the sky, possibly with one wing missing, in a rural area north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard. Prigozhin was on the passenger manifest, and the jet was reportedly registered to the Wagner Group, though it was not immediately clear whether he had boarded the plane.
Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group that in June led an uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin before standing down, was named on the jet’s passenger manifest.
Video posted Wednesday to X — formerly Twitter — shows a plane plummeting from the clear blue sky and breaking through cloud cover on its way toward the ground.
That footage, which The Messenger could not immediately verify, does not capture the impact, but ends with a plume of thick, black smoke rising in the distance.
- With Putin Foe Prigozhin Gone, Video Emerges of Russia Bulldozing Wagner Ukraine Fighters’ Graves
- Putin Mutineer Wagner Group Leader Yevgeny Prigozhin Presumed Killed in Plane Crash
- Wagner Commander Identifies Body of Yevgeny Prigozhin by Missing Finger After Russia Jet Crash: Telegram Posts
- Russia Confirms Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in Plane Crash
- Prigozhin Plane Crash Has Russia Social Media Deeply Divided on Whether Wagner Boss Is Actually Dead
- Putin Silent on Fate of Wagner Boss Yevgeny Prigozhin as He Hails Country’s Military
Another video posted by the Kyiv Post offers a close-up view of the burning wreckage of a plane smoldering in a field.
Instrumental in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin’s Wagner forces turned on Putin earlier this summer amid growing tensions.
The rebelling mercenaries blitzed to within a short distance of Moscow, only to halt before reaching the capital.
Prigozhin had since tried to regroup, appearing earlier this week in a video apparently shot in Africa and posted to social media.
The video, which featured Prigozhin in fatigues and carrying an assault weapon, was seen as an attempt by the hobbled warlord to rebuild his private army after their unceremonious shutdown in Russia.
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’: University President Praises Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Off CampusNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews