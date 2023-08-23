Videos Show Jet With Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin Listed Plummet Over Russia, Crash in Fireball - The Messenger
Videos Show Jet With Putin-Foe Wagner Boss Prigozhin Listed Plummet Over Russia, Crash in Fireball

One video shows the plane falling to Earth out of the clear blue sky, breaking through the clouds on its uncontrolled descent

Published |Updated
Aaron Feis
Yevgeny Prigozhin is believe dead after a plane he was reportedly on crashed (right) in a remote area of Russia.Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images; RT

Wild video circulating on social media Wednesday purportedly showed the fiery crash of a private jet believed to have been carrying rebellious Russian warlord Yevgeny Prigozhin.

The jet appeared to spin out of control and fall from the sky, possibly with one wing missing, in a rural area north of Moscow on Wednesday, killing all 10 people aboard. Prigozhin was on the passenger manifest, and the jet was reportedly registered to the Wagner Group, though it was not immediately clear whether he had boarded the plane.

Plane Crashes in Russia's Tver Region
A social media video, played on Russian TV, shows the jet precipitously plummet from the sky.RT

Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner paramilitary group that in June led an uprising against Russian President Vladimir Putin before standing down, was named on the jet’s passenger manifest.

Video posted Wednesday to X — formerly Twitter — shows a plane plummeting from the clear blue sky and breaking through cloud cover on its way toward the ground.

That footage, which The Messenger could not immediately verify, does not capture the impact, but ends with a plume of thick, black smoke rising in the distance.

Another video posted by the Kyiv Post offers a close-up view of the burning wreckage of a plane smoldering in a field.

Instrumental in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Prigozhin’s Wagner forces turned on Putin earlier this summer amid growing tensions.

The rebelling mercenaries blitzed to within a short distance of Moscow, only to halt before reaching the capital.

Prigozhin had since tried to regroup, appearing earlier this week in a video apparently shot in Africa and posted to social media.

The video, which featured Prigozhin in fatigues and carrying an assault weapon, was seen as an attempt by the hobbled warlord to rebuild his private army after their unceremonious shutdown in Russia.

