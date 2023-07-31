Plane Crash Survivor Astonished at Being Pulled from Wreckage: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’
Another relative called the situation 'a miracle'
A man who survived an airplane crash with his brother and daughter in Massachusetts earlier this month is astonished that he made it out of the wreck alive — and that he is able to walk despite suffering serious injuries.
"Never mind that I shouldn't be alive, I shouldn't be able to walk," Rob Bauer told local outlet WCVB, nearly a week after the small plane he was traveling in crashed in Stow, a town about 35 miles west of downtown Boston.
"But thanks to [the hospital staff], I've got full mobility," he continued. "I can wiggle my toes. I could dance if I tried. It's incredible."
Bauer was on track to be discharged from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester late last week after he suffered several injuries from the crash, including two broken vertebrae, according to WCVB.
- Eldest Amazon Plane Crash Survivor Pulled Baby From Wreckage, Kept Siblings Alive With Passed-Down Skills
- 4 Children Missing Since May 1 Plane Crash in Colombian Jungle Found Alive
- Siblings Who Survived Amazon Rainforest Plane Crash Released from the Hospital in ‘Perfect’ Health
- Amazon Plane Crash Children Hid from Rescuers, Fearing for Their Lives
- Video Shows Plane Crash into Water Off Coast of New Hampshire Yards Away From Crowded Beach
Bauer was onboard the plane with his daughter and his brother, who was piloting the aircraft. The three were traveling home from Lake Placid, New York, on July 23 when the plane crashed less than a mile from the runway at Minute Man Air Field, the outlet reported.
The trio was pulled from the wreckage by local residents and rushed to the hospital, where both Bauer's daughter and brother were still being treated on Friday, WCVB reported. Both suffered serious injuries as well, but are expected to make full recoveries.
"The three are in the (intensive care unit) right now because they are still checking them out, but so far, they're doing OK," Luis Bauer, another relative, told the news station following the crash. "I feel this is a miracle that happened, and I'm very glad that they're OK."
An investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration is now underway to determine what happened before the crash — namely, whether a mechanical issue or a pilot error was at play that day.
"If it's just a fluke accident, we'll try and figure out what happened so it doesn't happen again," FAA safety inspector Philip Kingston said last week.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews