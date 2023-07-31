Plane Crash Survivor Astonished at Being Pulled from Wreckage: ‘I Shouldn’t Be Alive’

A man who survived an airplane crash with his brother and daughter in Massachusetts earlier this month is astonished that he made it out of the wreck alive — and that he is able to walk despite suffering serious injuries.

"Never mind that I shouldn't be alive, I shouldn't be able to walk," Rob Bauer told local outlet WCVB, nearly a week after the small plane he was traveling in crashed in Stow, a town about 35 miles west of downtown Boston.

"But thanks to [the hospital staff], I've got full mobility," he continued. "I can wiggle my toes. I could dance if I tried. It's incredible."

Bauer was on track to be discharged from UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester late last week after he suffered several injuries from the crash, including two broken vertebrae, according to WCVB.

Bauer was onboard the plane with his daughter and his brother, who was piloting the aircraft. The three were traveling home from Lake Placid, New York, on July 23 when the plane crashed less than a mile from the runway at Minute Man Air Field, the outlet reported.

The trio was pulled from the wreckage by local residents and rushed to the hospital, where both Bauer's daughter and brother were still being treated on Friday, WCVB reported. Both suffered serious injuries as well, but are expected to make full recoveries.

Rob Bauer and his daughter and brother all survived a plane crash in Massachusetts in July. WCVB

"The three are in the (intensive care unit) right now because they are still checking them out, but so far, they're doing OK," Luis Bauer, another relative, told the news station following the crash. "I feel this is a miracle that happened, and I'm very glad that they're OK."

An investigation from the Federal Aviation Administration is now underway to determine what happened before the crash — namely, whether a mechanical issue or a pilot error was at play that day.

"If it's just a fluke accident, we'll try and figure out what happened so it doesn't happen again," FAA safety inspector Philip Kingston said last week.